The 4 questions to watch as the New Hampshire primary gets underway

Then again, no Republican had ever won the Iowa Caucuses by more than 13 percentage points until Monday night when former president Trump won by 31 points.

History tells the topline story: in the nearly 50 years that Iowa and New Hampshire have started the presidential primary process, no Republican has won both states in a contested race.

The results of the Iowa caucuses have had a complicated, if not just simply negligible, impact on New Hampshire primary voters, especially in Republican contests.

There has been so much that has been unusual about this contest so far. No former president has ever run in the modern primary system. No candidate running for president faces 91 counts of criminal charges. Never has a party been this behind a candidate like that who wasn’t a sitting president.

So as the eight days of the New Hampshire primary campaign gets underway there is a sense that they could be the final eight days of the Republican primary this year, if this thing isn’t already over.

Still there are four questions that in the first few days that might give us clues as the contours of this contest.

1. Does anyone care at all?

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley hits the ground running with an obvious mission: she must have a breakout performance in New Hampshire.

Haley is the only one who can at least make an argument she has a path to make things remotely interesting in this presidential primary. That is not to suggest she has a path to get the nomination.

But before she can hope to cut into Trump’s lead over this week, she has a first task: to get people to care.

The lack of enthusiasm has been especially notable all year in New Hampshire. Candidates brag about filling a small room with 150 or 200 people when traditionally top-tier candidates around this time are filling high school gyms with thousands of people.

Anecdotally, the topic of conversation at barber shops and diners around the state is more about professional football than the campaign as what traditionally has happened in this politics-obsessed state.

Before Haley can convince voters to back her she has to somehow change the broader perception to even pay any attention to the race in the first place.

2. Will there even be a debate?

There are two scheduled debates this week, but so far only one candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has agreed to attend among those who have qualified. You can’t have a one person debate.

On Tuesday morning, Haley announced that the next time she debates anyone former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden will have to be on the stage with her.

But Trump has skipped all previous debates and there is no reason to attend these this week. Similarly, if Haley is making the argument that it is a two-person contest between herself and Trump, why would she share a stage with DeSantis? Besides, she has begun to run a campaign based on not making any mistakes, this includes several events in Iowa lately where she didn’t take any questions from the crowd, so why would she take any challenging ones from the press?

3. Will the first poll show Trump’s lead growing?

The most important moment in these eight days might be when the first post-Iowa poll of New Hampshire residents is released. If Trump’s lead grows even more after his commanding Iowa victory, and aided by businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropping out and endorsing Trump, then it could blunt any perception New Hampshire will be remotely competitive.

4. Will support for DeSantis continue to fall?

Contrary to a lot of the conventional wisdom that Haley needed DeSantis to drop out after Iowa to make it a two-person race, she actually needs him in the race. A stronger DeSantis might mean she is closer to Trump.

(And his barely winning second place in Iowa over Haley makes his status vis-à-vis her all muddled going forward.)

Remember, poll after poll shows that among DeSantis voters, Trump is their second choice. But one under-explored storyline of the past two months is that DeSantis has found his support in New Hampshire dropped significantly as he turned his attention to Iowa.

Where DeSantis was polling at 11 percent in the state in December he is now down to 5 or 6 percent depending on what poll you look at. If he is no longer seen as a real option then it could mean Haley will be chasing an even bigger deficit to Trump.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.