‘I support him no matter what.’ Trump remains hugely popular among N.H. Republicans.

Jamie Brassill heard it differently. “I don’t think he meant that,” said the Manchester, N.H., Republican, who still plans to support Trump again in this year’s Jan. 23 GOP primary.

Speaking at a rally last month in Durham, N.H., former president Donald Trump said that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” a remark that echoed the white supremacy of Adolf Hitler, and immediately drew condemnation from around the world.

It was yet another moment that for any other candidate might have spelled disaster.

“The blood of our country is not white, it’s every mixed kind,” said Brassill, who works as a delivery driver for Instacart. “I think it was just a poor choice of words, and he means they’re ruining the infrastructure of our country.”

“He shouldn’t have said something like that that people would take the wrong way,” she added in a recent interview. But, after all, she said, “he’s just a regular guy.”

Trump has enjoyed enduring popularity amid multiple criminal cases and legal entanglements, even as his ugly rhetoric, promises to govern as a dictator for one day, and threats to imprison his political opponents draw widespread criticism. Voters like Brassill are the reason why. A core group of supporters has powered Trump’s campaign through challenges that might have ended any other candidate’s career, and their voices offer a window into a changed Republican party that looks poised to nominate him again this year, as evidenced by his decisive victory in Iowa Monday night.

Now, as attention turns to New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, recent interviews with more than a dozen Trump supporters here show that many are willing to look past his brash remarks and legal baggage, giving him the benefit of the doubt for words that if said by other figures would be unlikely to prompt such vigorous defenses.

There are also those Trump fans who do not see his controversial and sometimes hateful rhetoric as a shortcoming at all. For many Trump supporters, he is not merely a political candidate, but almost a savior figure, uniquely positioned to save the country from a corrupt, elite system and help alleviate their personal struggles and economic woes — someone they believe represents their interests even though his background diverges so sharply from theirs.

“Nothing he’s said or done makes me question whether I’m gonna vote for him,” said James Coffey, 84, a retiree who lives in New Ipswich. Coffey dismissed Trump’s legal woes as politically motivated and criticism of his divisive rhetoric as media spin.

“He was beat up from day one. … The establishment came after him,” Coffey added. “I cut him a lot of slack on how he replies. Because you get beat up for so long, you’re gonna fight back. And I like the idea that he fights back.”

Trump remains the GOP front-runner. Still, a recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today poll of New Hampshire primary voters showed that support for Trump has softened somewhat over the last few months — and the gap between him and his nearest rival, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, has narrowed.

Trump performs far better among Republican voters than among independents, who are eligible to vote in the first-in-the-nation GOP primary and make up about 40 percent of the New Hampshire electorate. The former president draws particular support — 82 percent, according to the recent Globe poll — from GOP primary voters with no college experience. By contrast, he wins less than a third of GOP primary voters with bachelor’s or master’s degrees, said Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos.

When it comes to New Hampshire’s GOP primary, immigration and the economy “are the number one and two issues among this electorate, and he’s winning by a wide margin” on both, Paleologos said. Immigration, in particular, is “Donald Trump’s wheelhouse issue,” Paleologos said. The poll showed that 66 percent of voters who called immigration their top issue said they would vote for Trump.

That trend is evident in interviews with Trump supporters, who say he is best positioned to tackle the country’s immigration issues — and some of whom endorse his sometimes hateful rhetoric.

“As far as immigrants, they are poison to our country. They’re illegal. ... These people do not belong here,” said Jim Hilker, 66, of Derry. “I’m open to immigration. ... But we’re a country of laws.”

Hilker added of Trump, “I don’t care that he’s got a gruff personality.”

It’s not rare for supporters to describe Trump as a heroic figure, even cloaking him in religious terms. One Trump supporter, 72-year-old Sue Sevener of Derry, told the Globe recently, “Other than Christ himself, I’ve never seen a man take so much abuse and attacks as President Trump.”

Many supporters said they do not believe he has engaged in any criminal wrongdoing and are concerned only about how his legal cases may impact his electability.

“Anybody that doesn’t have blinders on can clearly see that he is being persecuted,” said Thomas J. Murray Jr., 52, of Windham, N.H. “People find it so ridiculous.”

Murray, who owns a general contracting business, said Trump’s hard line on immigration would even the playing field — currently, he said, he has to compete with employers paying immigrants under the table.

Several of Trump’s New Hampshire supporters pointed to the current conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza as evidence of President Biden’s weakness, claiming that the violence would not have broken out if Trump were still in the White House.

Maryellen Wilson, who is 70 and retired, said Trump is the only person who can turn things around.

“We need to straighten this out. We need to feel normal again,” Wilson said last month at a Trump rally in Durham, N.H. “Trump got everything done. We were a safer world.”

Many Trump fans described an intangible quality about the former president that draws them to him.

“It’s something about how he connects,” said Steven Steiner, a Trump supporter who works as a realtor in Conway. Steiner, who lost his son to an overdose, said he had the chance to speak with Trump about his story at an event before the 2016 election and appreciated how Trump spoke about the drug problem during his presidency.

“He connects — that’s all I can really tell you,” Steiner added. “It’s really amazing to say the least.”

To be sure, there are some Trump voters who are more measured in their assessment of him. Some criticize his personality but say they will vote for him anyway because they like how he governed in his first term.

“He certainly has his faults,” said Nathan, 45, who lives near Lake Winnipesaukee and declined to give his last name. “I don’t like everything he does or says, but I think he’s better than the alternatives we have.”

But many others said they support Trump with no reservations.

Susan L. Davies of Raymond, N.H., drives a Jeep Wrangler with two banners touting the former president and describes herself as “a Trump girl, through and through.”

Davies, 56, who was always skeptical of politicians, had never voted before she backed Trump in the 2016 election. She said has lost friends over political differences and said sometimes strangers yell at her while she’s driving to opine on the former president — such as a man who recently told her Trump would soon be behind bars.

“I said, ‘Sure he is, OK, he’s going to jail,’” Davies recalled with a dismissive laugh. “And I just kept on driving.”

“I support him no matter what,” she added. “I’m not ashamed of it.”

