Karen Spilka wants to make community college free for all. That may not be a great idea.

Which is to say, they should be cautious with the findings of a report that the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges released on Wednesday, which contained an expansive — and expensive — proposal for making community college universally free, an idea Senate President Karen Spilka has championed.

Removing financial barriers for students to attend college is a laudable goal in an era when higher education offers a step up the economic ladder. But the details matter. As lawmakers consider whether to make community college free, they must ensure that any new program is carefully tailored to benefit students who most need assistance and that state policy doesn’t inadvertently push students into colleges that aren’t right for them.

Community colleges in Massachusetts — and public state universities — are already free for low-income students who are eligible for Pell grants, under a financial aid program announced last year by Governor Maura Healey. That means that wealthier students would see most of the benefit from the association’s proposals.

Under the association’s “preferred” proposal, detailed in an 86-page report, the state would pay for tuition, fees, books, and supplies for all community college students, regardless of income, as long as they took six credits a semester and maintained a 2.0 GPA. The lowest-income students, those who are Pell grant-eligible, would also get a $2,000 annual living stipend. The cost is estimated at $170 million annually to attract an estimated 7,000 new enrollees and 3,000 new graduates per year.

Accommodating those additional students would require adding student support services, hiring more faculty, and potentially paying for non-credit bearing courses. The association estimates this would cost up to $192 million.

The report offers other “non-preferred” options. A less expensive option would cover tuition, fees, and a small stipend for books for everyone, with no living stipend for low-income students. A more expensive option would offer the same benefits but increase the living stipend for Pell grant-eligible students.

Because low-income community college students already pay nothing, MACC’s preferred proposal would benefit wealthier students more than poorer students. A Pell-eligible student whose family earns less than $73,000 annually would get $3,200 in additional aid, while a student whose family earns over $100,000 a year would get $8,100. Just 45 percent of the money — $75 million out of the $170 million — would go to Pell-eligible students, according to the report.

“All this would do is make it free for students who can afford to pay,” said Sandy Baum, a higher education economist and senior fellow at the Urban Institute.

If lawmakers feel the current financial aid system does not give enough to the neediest students, a more efficient use of resources would be to adopt more generous policies targeted at those students, like adding a living stipend for Pell-eligible students or raising the income eligibility for financial aid to assist more middle-income students.

Another concern is avoiding a scenario in which a student choosing between four-year and two-year colleges is incentivized to choose the two-year school, even if it is not the best educational option for them.

At a recent meeting of the Board of Higher Education’s finance and administrative policy advisory council, Oded Gurantz, assistant professor at the University of Colorado’s School of Education, cited a 2017 study of Oregon’s free community college program, which found that while the program got some people to newly consider college, more than half of first-generation students and 43 percent of non-first-generation students said they originally planned to attend a four-year university and the program convinced them to attend community college, then transfer. Gurantz said about 70 percent of the enrollment jump at Oregon’s community colleges came from a decline in four-year college enrollment. Multiple other studies found similarly that free community college attracts a mix of students who would not otherwise enroll and those who would have enrolled elsewhere. That’s a problem because national research suggests that shifting students from four- to two-year colleges significantly lowers rates of bachelor’s degree attainment.

Statistically, some students at a two-year institution will transfer to a four-year institution, and the MACC report suggests that four-year colleges will benefit from new enrollments if free community college draws students who would otherwise not go to college or would enroll out of state. But data cited in a 2023 post on the US Department of Education blog finds that only 28 percent of Massachusetts community college students transfer to a four-year degree program and only 13 percent actually obtain a bachelor’s degree.

For many students, community college is the best choice. Community colleges admit all applicants and offer a faster education often tailored toward specific workplace credentials. If free community college draws students who would otherwise not attend college and helps them enter the workforce, that is a good thing for students and the Commonwealth.

But for students choosing between a two- and four-year college, a policy that offers financial incentives to choose the two-year school may harm that student’s chance of obtaining a bachelor’s degree, which is correlated with higher lifetime wages. “The evidence is clear that if you divert students from four-year institutions, on average it’s bad for them,” said Joshua Goodman, associate professor of education and economics at Boston University, who outlined his concerns in a recent Commonwealth Beacon article.

Existing programs avoid this pitfall by giving students aid regardless of which public school they attend or by restricting free community college to specific populations, like students over age 25, who due to personal circumstances are likely to either attend community college or not return to school at all.

Many of the report’s recommendations are about ways to improve community colleges, and lawmakers should consider these improvements regardless of whether they make college free. The SUCCESS grant program, which pays for support services like counseling advising that help retain students to graduation, has been proven to increase student retention, and increasing its budget would be a worthwhile investment. Existing financial aid programs are fragmented and confusing, and streamlining and simplifying those programs makes sense. Making non-credit bearing classes, like English for new immigrants, free would help students stay in school. There is room to improve transfer pathways so students can more easily move from community colleges to state universities.

There is a clear incentive for community colleges to advocate for free community college for all. Their enrollment has been declining for years (though it rose recently) and an influx of students and state money would help their bottom line.

But policy makers must concern themselves not only with the health of community colleges but with the health of other public universities, with responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and with the quality of education provided to students. Massachusetts should spend its limited resources wisely with policies that remove the financial barriers to college while ensuring students can attend the school that best meets their needs.

