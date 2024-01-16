Iowa deals Ron DeSantis a near-lethal blow and gives Nikki Haley a shot against a dominant Donald Trump

If he’d only said, “We got our lights punched out in Iowa,” he would have accurately summed up a night that saw him finish 30 percentage points behind Trump and a scant 2 points ahead of Haley.

As for Ron DeSantis? “We’ve got our ticket punched out of Iowa,” the Florida governor said of his narrow and distant second-place finish.

Simply put, in primary politics, if you fail where you’ve focused, it’s often fatal. And that’s what DeSantis did in Iowa.

In a sensible world, Iowa’s caucuses result would count for little. It merits perhaps 2 percent of our collective attention. After all, Iowa will send 40 delegates to the 2024 Republican National Convention, or about 1.6 percent of the 2,429 total delegates who will be selected during the primary season.

Further, Iowa Republicans choose their delegates in a decidedly undemocratic way: with a protracted process that enlisted the participation of less than one-third of the state’s eligible voters.

Yet sadly, because the caucuses are the lead-off primary-season contest, they command exponentially more attention than they merit. Despite the larger illogic of that, there’s an element of the ironclad about the dynamic that developed there.

And that’s why DeSantis’s second-place showing, with 21 percent compared to Trump’s 51 percent and 19 percent for Haley, a former United Nations ambassador and erstwhile governor of South Carolina, has conveyed upon DeSantis the status of dead man walking.

Why? Because he took his best shot at the MAGA king in a realm where he thought him most vulnerable — and he failed miserably. Believing Republicans, particularly religious Republicans, would be tired of Trumpism, DeSantis offered up a round of Trump Lite, a lower-calorie culture-wars brew that, he promised, wouldn’t leave you with a splitting headache in the morning.

Problem: A full-to-the-brim jar of DeSantis draft didn’t impart the same heady rush as even a half-pint of Old Trumper.

DeSantis badly overestimated both the rationality and sensibility of Iowa’s evangelicals. Despite Trump having been found civilly liable for sexual assault, despite his alleged dalliance with a (later paid-off) porn star, despite his having repeatedly lied to the country in claiming the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him, and despite his having sent an angry MAGA mob to the US Capitol to try to thwart the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory, they still somehow consider him an appropriate choice for president.

For some, that choice is a continuance of a transactional relationship: Trump delivered on his promise to appoint US Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Others, in an instructive example of the delusion that religious rationalization enables, have persuaded themselves that Trump is somehow doing God’s work on earth. (To that, one can only recall the observation the Duke of Wellington, vanquisher of Napoleon, once offered in a different context: “If you believe that, you’ll believe anything.”)

DeSantis talks of going on, but he put all his eggs in Iowa’s basket, only to see them dashed on the Hawkeye State’s flat, frozen, unforgiving ground. He’s got nothing going in next-up New Hampshire, where Haley has been surging, and the next truly big, marquee contest after the Granite State will be South Carolina. That, of course, is Haley’s home state. There’s little room for DeSantis in such a showdown.

So what of Haley’s finish? It is certainly a vote for something other than the conflict-catalyzing, grievance-stoking, vengeance-seeking populist politics of Trump and DeSantis.

Still, let’s be clear. Between Trump’s MAGA movement and DeSantis’s Trump-without-the-tempestuousness mini-me-ism, conservative populism proved much more powerful in Iowa.

Haley has tried to stay MAGA acceptable, reciting some aspects of the culture-wars catechism. But she’s also kept a foot in traditional Republican politics, stressing fiscal discipline and a strong internationalist foreign policy. Those issues will matter more in New Hampshire than they did in Iowa.

DeSantis’s Iowa collapse will now frame the Republican race as a two-person contest going into New Hampshire. New Hampshire isn’t usually preoccupied with Iowa’s choice and doesn’t consider the Hawkeye State a bellwether. So for all the talk about Trump’s unstoppable momentum after one small contest, let’s see if the Granite State takes a more gimlet-eyed view and delivers something other than another cultish chapter in the GOP’s long-running MAGA saga.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.