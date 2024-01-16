It isn’t easy going green (but does it have to be so difficult?)

As they say in improv theater: Yes, and …

Jon Chesto’s article “A relief may be a reality for some: Affordability study ordered on programs to ease electric costs” (Business, Jan. 5) raises crucial questions about the financial feasibility of a shift to renewable energy. “Going green won’t be easy, or cheap,” he writes.

The utilities’ main goal will be to keep their profit margins high. Meanwhile, what is the cost of not moving toward renewables? Just last summer, we saw millions of dollars in flood damage from extreme weather in Massachusetts. Transitioning to green energy initially seems expensive, especially when homeowners and consumers are expected to carry the burden. But not acting will cost us more in the long run. Our lives, economies, ecosystems, and children’s futures are at risk.

Advertisement

The concerns about cost and affordability of sustainable energy for lower-income residents are valid and should be equitably addressed by the government and utilities. Let’s not penalize the poorest individuals who commonly suffer most from environmental degradation.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

As for passing costs to ratepayers or increasing electricity bills? The risk-benefit ratio is unbalanced. That is, big utilities should bear the greater responsibility because they benefit disproportionately while working-class and poverty-stricken people are suffering the risks.

Norah Dooley

Royalston





Many are watching big banks’ investments for a signal

Re “Banks made $3 billion on green debt in 2023” (Business, Jan. 4): Talk about a good news-bad news story!

It’s good that global banks are increasing their investments in clean energy, but as the Bloomberg News article points out, the progress is too small and too slow. Investment is growing, but it is still less than 25 percent of what we need to meet climate targets. And the European banks are way ahead of their US counterparts.

The Big Four American banks — Bank of America, CitiBank, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo — deserve special scrutiny. Their lust for short-term profits is creating a mountain of soon-to-be stranded assets that will be a drain on our economy for decades to come. As citizens, taxpayers, customers, or shareholders, we need to hold them accountable for their reckless disregard of climate risk in their lending and underwriting.

Advertisement

Christopher M. O’Keeffe

Marlborough