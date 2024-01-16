Cruelty of workplace bullying grabs the attention of Mass. lawmakers

I write in response to Tanzina Vega’s excellent op-ed “The psychological abuse of workplace bullying” (Opinion, Jan. 8). In October 2023, I was one of the individuals who provided testimony to the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, which is considering legislation focused on protecting employees. I respectfully question the assessment by David Yamada, a law professor and the author of one of two bills before the Legislature, that trying to establish psychological safety in the workplace is akin to “trying to mandate a state of mind, which is often less about the law and more about the integrity of people in the workplace.”

Damage to the brain must be prevented, just as you would see to a broken bone

If we have laws that protect the body from abusive, harmful acts in the workplace, why do we not have laws that protect the brain from such acts? Can you imagine being an employee of a workplace where, when your arm is broken by a manager, you are told that there is no law that protects you? Where, in fact, you are more likely to be fired for reporting the broken bone? Can you imagine being told that there is no law because it’s an issue of integrity that led your manager to harm you in this way?

As I showcase in my book “The Bullied Brain,” there are at least 20 years of extensive, peer-reviewed, replicated research that documents physical harm to the brain from all forms of bullying, harassment, and abuse. This damage is visible on brain scans. All forms of bullying and abuse have the capacity to leave neurological scars and dismantle brain architecture.

It is time for laws to protect not just bodies in the workplace but also brains. It is not an issue of psychological safety. It is an issue of brain safety.

Jennifer Fraser

Victoria, British Columbia





Whole community suffers the harmful effects of abusive managers, coworkers

Thank you for Tanzina Vega’s op-ed on the impact of workplace bullying and the importance of the Workplace Psychological Safety Act, which is being considered by the Legislature.

Vega makes the point that abuse by managers and coworkers has a long-term effect on individuals’ financial stability as well as their self-confidence and self-worth.

In addition, when someone’s earnings suffer because of bullying, there are also economic consequences for the community as a whole. This includes workers’ compensation costs and the expense of social services and other forms of financial assistance to those who have been marginalized in the workplace.

The testimony at last year’s hearings was heartbreaking, but the sympathy shown by state lawmakers was encouraging. I hope the bill’s supporters will be able to get it passed without further delay.

Marcia MacInnis

Williamstown