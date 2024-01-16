Why are men so triggered by Taylor Swift?

Gabrielle Starr , a Boston Herald sports reporter, had the only proper response: “Yeah. Men who get upset when women do anything, even if it has zero impact on their lives.”

“Is there anything more annoying than Taylor Swift at a football game,” he wrote. His background image is Donald Trump and the words “MY PRESIDENT.” A Trump follower disparaging a woman . Imagine that.

During Saturday’s NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, a man posted on X what has become a pathetic but common refrain on social media this season.

The man’s lament was just one drop of what’s become a weekly deluge on social media and sports radio. Why are some men so triggered by Swift? Oh, right. She’s an insanely wealthy and powerful woman. And that’s more than some men can stand.

Since the megastar singer began dating Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Chiefs, she’s often been spotted watching his games from private booths in various arenas, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough when the Chiefs played the New England Patriots last month. And ever since, men on and off social media have been twisted in knots every time the cameras catch her celebrating her boyfriend — just as Kelce has for his girlfriend at some stops on her concert tour last year.

Tony Dungy, the NFL Hall of Fame former head coach, said during an interview Thursday that he believes what’s being called the “Taylor Swift effect” is having a negative impact on the game.

“That’s the thing that’s disenchanting people with sports now,” said Dungy, an NBC sports analyst. “There’s so much on the outside coming in. Entertainment value and different things. Taking away from what really happens on the field.”

As is often the case when Dungy strays from strictly discussing Xs and Os, he made absurd comments contrary to the facts. The NFL’s 2023-24 season has been the second most watched ever. “Monday Night Football” enjoyed its highest viewership in more than 20 years. Out of the top 100 live sports telecasts last year, football games accounted for 93 of them.

But facts are never a match for outrage. It’s as if Swift has somehow invaded the sacred man zone of football, where women are only welcome as cheerleaders. At least she isn’t getting the Yoko Ono treatment — yet. As John Lennon’s widow is still falsely blamed by some, more than 50 years later, for breaking up the Beatles, singer Jessica Simpson, who dated Tony Romo, was often blamed or almost ruining his career as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Celebrities and athletes hooking up or getting hitched is nothing new — anyone remember when actress Marilyn Monroe married New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio in 1954? Nor are singers and actors who are also rabid sports fans. Jack Nicholson has long been well known for sitting courtside at Los Angeles Lakers home games. Filmmaker Spike Lee is a regular fixture at New York Knicks games. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is widely recognized as a New York Mets super fan.

But Dungy certainly wouldn’t accuse male celebrities at sporting events of “disenchanting” fans. That’s a special enmity reserved for women who get close to the men for which male sports fans may harbor something akin to a platonic crush. She’s stealing their man.

And there’s also this — Taylor Swift has become our new “national Rorschach test.” That’s the term Ruth Marcus, a Washington Post columnist, coined in 2014 for Hillary Clinton. “What you see says more about you than it does about her,” Marcus wrote. “Whether the inkblot depicts a menacing monster or fluffy cloud depends on your preexisting perspective.”

To be clear, I’m no Swiftie or even a fan. I couldn’t name a single song she’s written, recorded, or rerecorded. But her blockbuster success, cultural ubiquity, and the thrall of her fans are hard to ignore, especially given the strong reactions she elicits. Whether it’s politicians and journalists encouraging her to throw her considerable weight behind a particular candidate — she endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 — or men who are all in their feelings because TV networks know that occasionally turning their cameras Swift’s way during a game has proven to be a savvy business move. And Swift is likely to keep attending Kelce’s games for the duration of the Chiefs’ playoff run this season which continues Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

For many, having a partner who supports what you do and shows up to cheer your endeavors sounds rather sweet, even enviable. But what do I know? I’m not an insecure man-baby who can’t shake off the silly idea that the biggest threat to a sport with far more serious problems is the presence of one very famous woman.

