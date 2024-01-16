BC cuts ties to swimming and diving coaches, extends team suspension after hazing inquiry

“It is the hope of BC Athletics that these measures will enable the program to move forward in the 2024-2025 academic year,” the statement said.

An unspecified number of team members have been suspended for the spring semester and placed on probation, according to a statement by BC. In addition, every swimmer and diver on the 67-member team will be required to participate in a hazing education program.

Boston College has parted ways with all four coaches of its swimming and diving team and extended the program’s suspension through August after an internal investigation substantiated incidents of hazing , the university said Tuesday.

BC said an extensive investigation found that hazing occurred in the program last September, “as well as recurring conduct issues and a team culture that has failed to meet the expectations Boston College holds for its student-athletes.”

BC athletic director Blake James wrote in a letter to team members, “My hope is that the program will learn from this experience and commit itself to ensuring appropriate behavior, meeting University expectations, and creating a positive team culture that will position the program for success in the future.”

The alleged hazing occurred at team parties over the Labor Day weekend, with returning team members directing an unspecified number of freshmen to binge-drink and consume their own vomit, according to a dean’s letter to a team member.

No longer associated with the program are head coach Joe Brinkman, diving coach Jack Lewis, and two assistants, Brian Keane and Alexander Santana.

Brinkman, who was in his second year at BC, previously served four years as an assistant coach at Notre Dame and two years on the coaching staff at Stanford. He was a two-year captain of the swim team at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky, where he was honored as the Mid-South Conference Champion of Character.

“We are grateful for the opportunity we had to work with the incredible student-athletes during our time with the program,” Brinkman said in an email to the Globe.

BC spokesman Jack Dunn said the university notified its police department about the alleged hazing. He said the referral was made independent of the school’s investigative and disciplinary process. No criminal charges have been lodged.

The hazing allegations shocked the community and attracted national attention. While no team member has publicly identified himself or herself as a victim, others have complained through their parents or lawyers that they were not perpetrators or victims of the alleged misconduct, yet their reputations have been tarnished and their emotional well-being damaged.

In October, a Middlesex Superior Court judge rejected a request by 37 team members to lift the temporary suspension. The swimmers and divers argued that in their cases the suspension was not warranted, was unnecessarily punitive, and would cause them long-lasting harm if it were not vacated.

Judge Diane Freniere cited evidence presented by BC that the team allegedly engaged in annual hazing rituals.

“In 2023, no college student should be unaware of the dire dangers of hazing,” the judge said.

She found that the team’s 53 upperclassmen “were clearly and repeatedly warned that hazing by students was prohibited” by BC’s rules, team rules, and state law.

BC alleged that freshman team members vomited into plastic bags they were instructed to wear around their necks while they were binge-drinking. The freshmen allegedly engaged in coordinated and “voluminous” alcohol consumption, partly during drinking games.

Other students passed out from excessive underage drinking, according to BC. And the school’s attorney, Daryl Lapp, said that the alleged hazing was even more disturbing than the university has publicly revealed.

“It’s not the worst of it,” Lapp told the judge.

Some parents remain dismayed by the suspension, especially for freshmen who were not perpetrators, may have been victims, and were not enrolled at BC when previous hazing allegedly occurred.

“It is patently unreasonable to punish the current freshmen swimmers for alleged matters that they did not participate in; that occurred when they were in high school; and that they obviously had no knowledge or control over,” one parent wrote last week to BC’s president, the Rev. William P. Leahy.

Hazing remains a national problem, as many collegiate swimming and diving teams (including those at Dartmouth, Brown, and Colgate) as well as other sports programs have been disciplined in recent years for such activities.

BC’s swimming and diving team also made headlines in 2020 when 13 team members contracted COVID-19 after some of them attended a party and allegedly did not follow safety protocols. Concerns about the health and safety of students throughout the university rose as cases spiked. BC shut down the program for a minimum of two weeks.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.