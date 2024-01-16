The Celtics have been dabbling with a zone defense, and the early returns are promising

But this is also a time for experimentation, a time when a discovery could turn into a boon, and a failure is unlikely to result in significant damage.

First, of course, the team would like to accumulate wins in order to have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, an aim that seems as important as ever given their franchise-record 19-0 start at TD Garden.

For example, coach Joe Mazzulla has experimented with a variation of a 2-1-2 zone, with All-NBA defender Jrue Holiday often manning the middle as a kind of rover. Midway through the third quarter Monday night, around the time the Raptors had used a 21-3 run to flip a double-digit deficit into a 7-point lead, Mazzulla went to the zone, and it was quite effective in the 104-95 win.

“It forces us to communicate,” Mazzulla said. “It forces us to talk, to cover for each other and give multiple efforts. And our guys have a different sense of awareness when we’re in the zone.

“We still lost some guys, and I thought they missed some open shots that if they make it’s a different story. But, for the most part, I thought it just forced us to communicate and play a little harder, and I thought the guys did a good job executing it.”

As Mazzulla mentioned, the Raptors missed several open 3-pointers during their first few possessions against the zone. By that time, they were well on their way to a miserable 4-for-32 night behind the arc, so it was a risk worth taking.

For one stretch, the Celtics deployed the 7-foot-1-inch Luke Kornet and 7-2 Kristaps Porzingis on the back line, with the 6-8 Tatum at the top. That’s a lot of length for an opponent to navigate. Holiday was able to set up near the free throw line and swarm wherever he was needed most.

Payton Pritchard does not have the size of the others, but his speed allows him to cover a lot of ground in a hurry, and he is a very good rebounder for a guard, an important quality out of a zone, when box-outs are so unsettled.

Over the final six minutes of the third quarter, primarily facing the zone, the Raptors were 1 of 9 from the field, with three turnovers.

Tatum was encouraged by the performance and what it could signal for the future, even as it remains a work in progress.

“I mean, yeah, it’s something we’ve been working on that we feel like can be helpful down the road,” he said. “We [mess] it up sometimes, but just our communication, I think we’re always just talking. Everybody has to be out there talking, and I think that it’s, like, fun being in that defense. We’re still figuring it out ourselves. "

Solving the double-team

Tatum has faced double-teams for years, so they are certainly not a new challenge. But the Raptors smothered him about as aggressively as any team has, consistently sending two players in his direction on the catch. Perhaps they were emboldened by the absence of Jaylen Brown, or perhaps they simply decided the Celtics’ other options were less fearsome.

Tatum could try to shoot over or make his way around the double-teams. But he understands that finding a wide-open teammate usually will be the best option. In addition to getting a good shot for a good player, this approach builds the confidence of secondary scorers, both during a game and over the course of a long season.

“They’re getting open shots and the game starts to open up a lot more and we just have fun doing it,” Tatum said.

Five of Tatum’s team-high six assists Monday came after being double-teamed.

“They’re not going to let me get comfortable,” Tatum said. “If I find the right matchup, they’re more than likely still going to send the double. But we just make them pay, just continue to make them pay.”

Not their first rodeo

When the Raptors took the lead in the third quarter Monday, the Celtics mostly shrugged and certainly did not panic. Instead, they responded with a systematic 20-4 run of their own. It was not frenetic or urgent, just steady.

This is Holiday’s first year with the Celtics, but he believes the team was hardened by the challenges it faced in recent years, when it came up short of a championship.

“I think they’ve been battle-tested,” he said. “So I think when it comes down to things like this, when it’s a [21-3] run or whatever, we know that anything’s possible. We know that we can come back and be able to withstand those punches. So, I do think those previous situations have been character builders for moments like these.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.