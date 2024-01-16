Courtney Kessel hopes a shuffling of PWHL Boston’s lines will produce an offensive spark

Kessel, who opened the year featuring a top line of left wing Loren Gabel , center Alina Müller and right wing Hilary Knight , has been juggling her top nine forwards in practices of late. Speedy wing Sophie Shirley replaced the hard-shooting Gabel on that line in Saturday’s overtime win in Montreal. Kessel wouldn’t reveal her lineup sheet for Wednesday’s game in Toronto (7 p.m., NESN), but the shuffling is likely to continue.

“We talk about having offensive creativity, but also playing fast and physical,” said coach Courtney Kessel . “I wouldn’t say it’s our identity just yet, but we’re working on it.”

Set to play its third game in the opening two weeks of the PWHL season, Boston has yet to find its footing.

“We’ve got some big goal-scorers on the team,” Kessel said after Tuesday’s fast-paced, pre-travel workout. “So how do we get them going?”

Knight and Müller have created some golden chances together, but only Müller (assist) has registered a point in the two games. Knight is scoreless. “Maybe she is holding her stick a little tight, but I think she’s the best goal-scorer in the world,” Kessel said. “Time will tell that that’s true.”

The first two games have shown Kessel that Müller may not need Knight to drive a line.

“She’s so, so talented. It’s crazy to think she only graduated [from Northeastern] last year,” Kessel said. “Obviously she’s still learning, but she’s an amazing leader and tremendous teammate.

“We’re about to see something really big come out of Boston with Alina. Once she adjusts to the physicality of the game, she’s going to do tremendous things. She’s so, so talented. She’s a 200-foot player. We’re going to see a star rise in Boston with her.”

The increased body contact in the PWHL has been an adjustment for many players, including Müller, who is listed at 5-foot-5 and 139 pounds (one teammate joked earlier this month that she is closer to 100). She was always a target for opponents in Hockey East and while playing for Switzerland, but so far, PWHL officials have allowed some of the roughest play this side of a US-Canada game.

They’ll see more of it Wednesday. Toronto, which has had issues defensively and in net, loves to skate through opponents on the forecheck. In Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Ottawa, captain Blayre Turnbull drilled Akane Shiga with an open-ice hit — a supposed no-no — and collected the puck.

“It’s really been a big focus for us,” Kessel said. “We’re not talking about body checking, but taking good angles and angling to the body. You play your whole life growing up where you can’t really finish your check or follow through with your angle, but now you’re allowed to. It’s convincing them that the refs aren’t going to call it.”

A new look in net

You still can’t touch goalies, Aerin Frankel was happy to learn.

The ex-Northeastern star stopped 31 of 33 shots against Montreal, not including Marie-Philip Poulin’s would-be OT winner. It was overturned because linemate Laura Stacey, tangled up with Knight, pushed Frankel.

In the Jan. 3 opener against Minnesota, Frankel was beaten three times, all blocker-side and off the iron, by pinpoint shots. Kessel wasn’t worried about the 24-year-old, who backstopped Team USA to a gold medal at last year’s World Championships (5-1-0, 1.48 GAA, .932 save percentage).

“One, they were phenomenal shots,” she said. “Two, Aerin’s always learning from goals against her. She’s always going back and watching video and trying to see how she can be better and stop those. That’s what separates her and puts her on the world stage with Team USA, her ability to bounce back from those things and battle through them.”

Kessel did confirm that Emma Söderberg, the Team Sweden ace who played at Minnesota-Duluth last year, would make her Boston debut in Toronto. Listed at 5-7 and 152 pounds, she is two inches taller than Frankel. She looks calmer and makes more lateral saves than Frankel, who compensates for her size with aggressive, top-of-the-crease stances.

“It’s important for us to give both of those goalies a shot,” Kessel said. “I think they’ve both proven themselves on the world stage. I don’t think there’s a method to how exactly we’re going to play them just yet. Let’s give them an opportunity and see what happens from there.”

All-Star presence

The PWHL will bat leadoff at the NHL’s All-Star Weekend in Toronto, with four Boston players in the mix.

Knight, Müller, Frankel and defender Megan Keller will play in a 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Scotiabank Arena.

They are part of a newly created NHL All-Star Thursday that will include the return of the NHL’s player draft (last conducted in 2012) and a celebration of the 1967 Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs. The NHL skills competition (Friday) and all-star game (Saturday) follow.

The PWHL rosters are a reflection of star power, not in-season performance. That would explain why 16 of the 17 free agent signees were chosen, as well as seven of the first 12 players drafted in September, and why Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle, the leading goal-scorer (4) as of Tuesday, was left out.

The teams are named for Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss, two PWHL advisors. Team King will be coached by Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Team Kloss by Danvers’ Meghan Duggan (now the New Jersey Devils’ director of player development).

The four Boston players are on Team King, along with forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek and Blayre Turnbull; defenders Savannah Harmon, Ella Shelton and Lee Stecklein, and goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Team Kloss consists of forwards Alex Carpenter, Taylor Heise, Sarah Nurse, Abby Roque, Laura Stacey, Emily Clark and Brianne Jenner; defenders Erin Ambrose, Renata Fast and Jocelyne Larocque; and netminders Nicole Hensley and Emerance Maschmeyer.

They will play a 20-minute game. PWHL advisor Stan Kasten said in a text message that having a more traditional All-Star game in season two “has always been our thinking,” but that it’s too early to evaluate next year.

“But we’re going to have a crowd of about 6,000 in Montreal tonight,” Kasten added, “so we continue to be extremely optimistic based on our strong launch.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.