Craig Breslow acknowledges that ‘it’s been a challenge’ to find starting pitching for the Red Sox

In an interview with the Globe Tuesday, the team’s new chief baseball officer acknowledged that improving the rotation has been difficult.

Righthander Lucas Giolito, second baseman Vaughn Grissom, and outfielder Tyler O’Neill have been the only notable additions to date, with spring training less than a month away.

Craig Breslow knows what Red Sox fans are thinking. The team essentially promised there would be major upgrades to the roster after another last-place finish, and it has yet to happen.

“I know at this point it sounds like kind of empty words to say we’re engaged in every path and trying to pursue every opportunity, but it’s true that we are, and they don’t always work out,” Breslow said.

“We’re still going to work as hard as we possibly can towards that. There are still pitchers out there. We’re still engaged in conversations with free agents and teams via trade.

“It’s been a challenge. I think a lot of teams are seeing that. Starting pitching is highly, highly desirable.”

The Dodgers, Yankees, and Cubs are among the teams that have added high-priced players this offseason. But the Red Sox have worked the margins.

Even with outfielder Roman Anthony, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, and catcher Kyle Teel all but untouchable, trading from their group of position-player prospects for a talented young starting pitcher was something that seemed possible if not likely two months ago.

But the high cost of free agents has emboldened teams with rotation depth to raise their expectations in trade talks — potentially beyond what would make the Sox comfortable.

“This conversation probably quickly bleeds into the overall direction of the club,” Breslow said, “and I don’t think it makes a ton of sense to give up some of our prospects for pitchers that don’t also come with a ton of control just given the emergence of this young core around who we intend to build.”

When he was hired in October, Breslow said he believed ownership was committed to building a contender and would spend what it took to reach that goal.

What’s his answer now?

“That’s a fair question,” Breslow said. “As I’ve gotten to know this organization better through the conversations I’ve had with ownership, they absolutely are still supportive of assembling a World Series team as quickly as we possibly can.

“But I think the reality is that it’s going to require a step forward from the young position players. It’s going to require the build-out of a talent pipeline of arms that we can acquire, we draft, and we can develop internally.

“And it’s going to require aggressive player development in the minor leagues and the major leagues so guys that we think are the next wave — Mayer and Anthony and Teel, that group — are not just big leaguers but impact big leaguers.

“The convergence of all those pieces is the fastest path to a World Series team … We want to build this thing in a way that there’s not just quality once in a while but there’s quality paired with consistency.”

Breslow identified Giolito, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Nick Pivetta as being in the rotation, with Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Josh Winckowski competing for a spot.

He also hopes to improve the outfield mix with a righthanded bat.

“It’s possible,” Breslow said. “Yes, we would love to add power. We would love to have righthanded power. So would a lot of teams.”

The Sox remain in touch with free agent Adam Duvall, who had an .834 OPS over 92 games with the Red Sox last season and hit 21 home runs.

Until Tuesday, Breslow had not commented on the signing of Giolito, which was made official Jan. 3, or the trade for O’Neill, which came in early December.

That Giolito averaged 175 innings over the last five full seasons was a big part of his appeal. Especially “in a rotation that desperately needed stability and innings,” Breslow said.

But the Sox also identified what they feel are ways to “unlock” better quality from Giolito, who has a 4.96 ERA in 47 starts since the 2022 All-Star break.

“There was a natural marriage here” Breslow said. “His work in the offseason aligned with our plan for him.”

Breslow was reluctant to label O’Neill an everyday player, saying the outfield was fluid. But the Sox see the 28-year-old as being impactful if he can stay healthy.

“A guy who’s really, really talented,” Breslow said. “This is a guy who has produced when he’s been on the field. [Fenway Park] is a really good fit for him.

“You can squint and say we might have four or five players who could be everyday outfielders. One thing you can point to is that we have a more athletic dynamic.”

First base coach Kyle Hudson will move to third base. Field coordinator Andy Fox will be the first base coach … Breslow said Jarren Duran is fully cleared for spring training with no limitations after tearing a tendon in his left foot in August. The same is true for Mayer, who was shut down in August with an impingement in his left shoulder.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.