Eagles center Jason Kelce intends to retire after 13 seasons

The 36-year-old Kelce has wavered on retirement over the last few seasons. Coach Nick Sirianni added to Kelce’s lore by shipping a keg of beer to the center’s home to entice him to return in 2022.

What Kelce knew then — what the gregarious center couldn’t bring himself to say when he declined to speak to the media in the aftermath of the defeat — was that his football career was over.

Jason Kelce stood on the sideline in tears as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the Eagles’ loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night. Kelce embraced his longtime offensive line coach. He removed his helmet once the game ended and extended his hand to his wife and his father in the stands.

He has been the heart of the Eagles, a hero on the Philadelphia sports scene, a Super Bowl champion. But after 13 seasons, 156 straight starts, and six All-Pro selections, Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire, three people informed of the decision told the Associated Press.

They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce’s decision, which he has not yet made public.

“The goat!!!. Appreciate ya big time,” Eagles cornerback Darius Slay wrote on social media.

Kelce could explain his decision as early as Wednesday, when the next episode of the “New Heights” podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was expected to drop. The brothers played each other last season in the Super Bowl that was won by the Chiefs.

“I love him. Yeah, obviously we’re not there at that position yet, ready to talk about that, but he’s special and I love him,” Sirianni said after a 32-9 loss to Tampa Bay. “He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around. He’s always got a place here and always want him to play.”

The burly, bushy-haired and bearded Kelce has been a stalwart of the offensive line since he was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft out of Cincinnati.

“He’s a legend in the city. Really in the league,” said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. “I don’t want to do a disservice to him and the things he’s been able to do and overcome. His journey to where he is now didn’t come easy. It’s been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I’ve been here it’s been, are you going to come back? But he knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I’ve learned from him. He’ll forever have a special place in my heart.”

Peters has plan for Commanders

Adam Peters is already at work trying to find the next Commanders coach, the first task for the team’s new general manager in what he believes is “not a total rebuild.”

A group led by Peters and controlling owner Josh Harris is expected to hire a replacement for Ron Rivera within the next few weeks. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Ravens assistant coach Mike Macdonald are among the likeliest candidates.

“This is something we dove into headfirst as soon as I was hired,” Peters said Tuesday at his introductory news conference, adding that he’s looking for a good communicator who can be honest, direct and upfront.

“We’re looking for the best leader for this team. We have set criteria that we’re going to be aligned in that vision.”

Harris, who isolated Peters as the right fit to run Washington’s football operations, cited the need for football intelligence and a coach who can attract a strong staff.

“I think IQ matters,” Harris said. “I think it matters increasingly. All of those things will be important, but ultimately [we are looking for] a partner where the three of us can be aligned.”

The opportunity for wholesale changes exists with the most salary-cap space of any NFL team and nine draft picks to use. Peters expects the Commanders to be “process-driven and diligent in free agency” but ultimately build through the draft.

“We’re going to build this team the right way: We’re going to build it with a great process and a clear vision,” he said. “The foundation and the resources that this ownership group has given us is all we need, and it’s my job to execute that vision now.”

Saints fire Carmichael

The Saints have fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. along with senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and receivers coach Kodi Burns.

“These types of decisions are never easy to come to, but are necessary as we move forward,” Saints coach Dennis Allen, who oversees New Orleans’s defense, said in an announcement made Tuesday.

The Saints ranked ninth in scoring with 23.6 points per game, 14th in yards per game with 337.2, and tied for sixth for fewest offensive turnovers with 18. However, the offense stagnated repeatedly in clutch situations during the first 12 games of the season — a troubling trend after the high-profile acquisition of 10-year veteran quarterback Derek Carr last offseason.

New Orleans (9-8) started 5-7 before getting four victories by 10 or more points in its final five games, narrowly missing out on the postseason because of unfavorable tiebreakers with Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

Carmichael, who played at Medway High and was a former assistant at Boston College, has been with the Saints since 2006, when he was hired by then-rookie coach Sean Payton as quarterbacks coach in what also was Drew Brees’s first season in New Orleans.

“I would especially like to thank Pete for his contributions to this staff for 18 seasons,” said Allen. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the job he has done and as a colleague.”