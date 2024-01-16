EMass girls’ hockey: Duxbury surges into No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

Duxbury takes the top spot in this week’s Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll thanks to a three-win week that included two shutouts. Notre Dame-Hingham leaps to second, while St. Mary’s slides to third after losing to seventh-ranked Canton. Malden Catholic and a roaring Falmouth squad complete the top five. Bishop Feehan, Andover and Shrewsbury reenter the Top 20, while unbeaten Belmont joins the group for the first time this season. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 16, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.