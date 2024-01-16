EMass girls’ hockey: With 7 goals, Waltham 7th grader Molly Whittier headlines Players of the Week

Jennifer Birolini, Pembroke — With a hat trick and an assist, the junior standout surpassed both the 100-goal and 150-point career milestones in a 7-1 win over East/West Bridgewater Wednesday evening. She then scored once each in victories against Marshfield (4-1) and Sandwich (3-2).
Ava Iantosca, Dedham — The senior captain hit 100 career points Monday afternoon, scoring once and connecting on three others in a 6-2 win over Ursuline. Earlier in the week, she helped the Marauders to a 2-1 win over Franklin with one goal.
Avery Johnsen, Falmouth — Falmouth skated to two wins with the help of the senior forward — first, she tallied a hat trick against Barnstable, then added two goals against Smithfield (R.I.).
Anna Lehan, Canton — The senior captain scored a crucial overtime goal as the No. 13 Bulldogs handed top-ranked St. Mary’s its first loss of the season (3-2) Sunday.
Savannah Powers, Woburn — Woburn extended its four-game win streak behind the freshman forward, who netted the winner 18 seconds into overtime for the Middlesex Liberty Division win over Winchester. She added two more tallies Monday in a 4-1 win over Framingham.
Molly Whittier, Waltham — The seventh grader had an explosive week, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in wins over Concord-Carlisle and Central Catholic. She had four goals and two helpers vs. Central.
