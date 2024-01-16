EMass girls’ hockey: With 7 goals, Waltham 7th grader Molly Whittier headlines Players of the Week

Jennifer Birolini, Pembroke — With a hat trick and an assist, the junior standout surpassed both the 100-goal and 150-point career milestones in a 7-1 win over East/West Bridgewater Wednesday evening. She then scored once each in victories against Marshfield (4-1) and Sandwich (3-2).

Ava Iantosca, Dedham — The senior captain hit 100 career points Monday afternoon, scoring once and connecting on three others in a 6-2 win over Ursuline. Earlier in the week, she helped the Marauders to a 2-1 win over Franklin with one goal.

Avery Johnsen, Falmouth — Falmouth skated to two wins with the help of the senior forward — first, she tallied a hat trick against Barnstable, then added two goals against Smithfield (R.I.).