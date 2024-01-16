For Jennifer Birolini, success is measured by more than the goals she scores — or points she accumulates — for Pembroke girls’ hockey

“Three more until the school goal record,” said Flynn, the longtime Pembroke coach. “Still some work to do until the points record, but she’s got time.”

It was the knowing smile of a coach who knew there would be a few more pucks to tape up by the time the high school career of his junior center, Jennifer Birolini , comes to and end.

As Pembroke girls’ hockey coach Bill Flynn taped up a pair of pucks at Hobomock Arena, all he could do was smile.

Birolini — whose star continues to grow on the South Shore as she skates through her fourth varsity season — is the key cog of a Pembroke team that is 10-1-0 and ranked No. 11 in the Globe’s Top 20.

The pucks Flynn taped up? Just Birolini’s 100th career goal and 150th career point, both of which occurred in last Wednesday’s 7-1 win over East/West Bridgewater. After two more tallies over the weekend, she boasts 21 goals and nine assists through 11 games — a pace that could break the 40-goal total that landed her Patriot League MVP honors a year ago.

“The best thing about this team is that we’re really good at working together,” Birolini said. “It’s not a team of individuals. Even if it looks like it’s all me, everyone’s helping me out and I couldn’t do it without everyone else.”

Birolini started on varsity during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season as an eighth grader. She finished that year with 16 goals, potted 26 more as a freshman, then exploded for 40 her sophomore year. She was a Patriot League All-Star in each of her first two seasons and a Globe All-Scholastic in her freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Pembroke junior captain Jennifer Birolini (No. 46) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her 99th career goal on a first-period tally in a 7-1 victory against West/East Bridgewater, during which he got her 100th career tally and recorded her 150th career point. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

But as Flynn puts it, “It’s not just the points with her.” He named Birolini a captain in her sophomore season, a role she returned to this winter.

“Her teammates come first before her,” Flynn said. “That’s one of the things that makes her special … Even as an eighth grader, she was so supportive of her teammates. I really can’t say enough of how nice it is to coach her.”

Pembroke junior captain Jennifer Birolini (No. 46) takes a twirl past her bench after scoring her 100th career goal in the second period of a 7-1 victory over West/East Bridgewater last Wednesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

While her stats for the Titans are eye-popping, Birolini is also a major contributor for the U16 Mass Spitfires, who are ranked No. 4 in the country. In her first year playing for the Spitfires, she’s one of their top scorers — while also being the lone MIAA player on the roster.

“We have a bunch of girls that are high level, and she just fits right in,” said Spitfires coach Joe Hulbig. “It’s a different dynamic where she plays a bit of a different role . . . It’s a treat to see what she’s doing at Pembroke because I know she’s having fun and enjoying it with her teammates.”

Though it’s her first year with the Spitfires, it’s easy to fit in when people just “enjoy being around her,” Hulbig said.

“She has this big smile on her face all the time,” he added. “She brings a positive vibe that just kind of breeds success. Unbelievable kid, unbelievable teammate.”

On the ice, both coaches emphasized her elite positioning as a reason for her success.

Pembroke junior captain Jennifer Birolini (No. 46), here on second-period breakaway that led to her 100th career goal, was credited for having elite-level skill on the ice. "A lot of her goals are because she knows where she needs to be on the ice," said Pembroke coach Bill Flynn. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“I can’t say enough about how smart she plays the game,” Flynn said. “A lot of her goals are because she knows where she needs to be on the ice. [Opposing teams] have to know where she is all the time.”

Hulbig was quick to note that while the goals are impressive, don’t sleep on her passing. He identified her vision as a key aspect of her early success with the Spitfires.

But at Pembroke, Birolini has one goal in mind for the Titans. While the path to a state title game is a tough one, no individual accolade can compare to playing at TD Garden in March.

“I’m really hoping to make it there,” Birolini said. “It’s like a dream to play there in the state championship with all your friends. I really think we can do it this year.”

Ice chips

▪ Last winter, Gloucester finished with 35 total goals in 20 games.

This season, through 11 games, the Fishermen (8-2-1) have already scored 40.

Coach Rob Parsons credits an evolution in Gloucester’s game for the uptick.

“In the past four years, we have always gotten our scoring from our defense,” said Parsons. “But now [forward] Jenna Connelly has caught fire and (forward) Lily Pregent is back from an injury she suffered early last season. It allows our defense to focus on defense.”

Connelly leads the Northeast League in scoring with 14 points. Abby Lowthers has nine, which is second. Sophomore Keagan Jewell has netted five goals, which is a sea change from how she spent her fall.

“She is such a strong skater,” said Parsons. “You see her keep kids from scoring in the fall as a goalie in field hockey to becoming a goal scorer on the ice.”

Defensively, senior captains Ella Costa and Brooke McNiff now have the time to support standout goaltender Kaydin Cusamano.

“When we need a big game, she gives it to us,” said Parsons, who believes Cusamano’s performances against Winthrop this season, the last of which was a 1-1 tie on Saturday, stand out.

▪ On Monday, Stoneham/Wilmington’s Lily MacKenzie netted her 100th career point in a 4-4 tie with Arlington. The senior has 20 points this season.

Also coming up big for the 6-3-1 team: Paige Fuller (13 points) and Ashley Mercier (8).

Coach Cassandra Connolly says that Stoneham/Wilmington’s first half success has been powered by cross-town camaraderie.

“The kids set a family culture for our program constantly looking out for one another, no matter the town,” said Connolly.

▪ The MIAA Power Rankings for basketball and hockey were Friday, and shifts changed on the Division 1 scene over the weekend. Despite St. Mary’s taking the lead in Friday’s initial rankings, Notre Dame-Hingham took the lead Tuesday, dropping the Spartans to third. Malden Catholic is currently second. On the Division 2 side, Duxbury maintains its top spot from Friday to Tuesday thanks to their 10-1 record.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 4 Malden Catholic at No. 8 Burlington, 5 p.m. — Burlington has won its last three, but the Spartans have only allowed five goals so far this season.

Wednesday, Martha’s Vineyard at No. 5 Falmouth, 5 p.m. — A matchup of the top two teams in the Cape & Islands. While Falmouth has won its last six, the Vineyarders are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.

Wednesday, No. 9 Nauset at Sandwich, 5 p.m. — Another C&I showdown. The Nauset/Monomoy co-op is on a roll with 43 goals and just one loss this season, and the Blue Knights are itching for a win after three-straight losses.

Saturday, No. 12 Bishop Feehan at No. 3 St. Mary’s Lynn, 4 p.m. — It’s the first matchup of the season for these Central Catholic foes. The Spartans have held onto their status much to the credit of freshman Bella Freitas, but Feehan has put up an unexpected fight against several talented programs this season.

Saturday, No. 15 Methuen/Tewksbury at Andover, 6 p.m. — As two of the strongest teams in the MV/DC Large Division clash for the second time this season, the Red Rangers look to revamp their defensive grit after two straight one-goal losses. When the foes first met in mid-December, M/T won 2-0.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Julia Yohe contributed.