Is Jeremy Swayman dropping hints to the Bruins about a contract extension?

“A great learning experience,” a diplomatic Swayman noted Monday when asked again about the arb case. “I wouldn’t be the person I am or the player I am if I didn’t go through it.”

The Bruins’ 25-year-old stopper also not-so-subtly reminded one and all — first noting it Saturday in St. Louis — that his salary-arbitration case last summer, in which he secured a tidy $3.475 million for this season’s labors, hasn’t faded from his memory.

Jeremy Swayman registered his 12th and 13th wins of the season over the long weekend, including a 31-save shutout over the Devils Monday afternoon at the Garden.

Advertisement

Swayman is hardly the first NHLer to be left with a lingering bitter taste after arbitration. Franchise icon Ray Bourque went through it here when his path already was fixed to the Hall of Fame, and the back-and-forth at the table got nasty.

When teams are fighting to save money, especially in the salary-cap era, they come to the table with that Wayne Cashman-in-the-corners mentality. But they’re chasing bucks instead of pucks. Arbitration is the knife fight that ensues when negotiation fails.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Swayman’s one-year award positioned him to go through the very same process this summer, possibly why he had it on his mind and tongue. With a 13-3-7 record, he already has 10 losses, as many as he had all last season (24-6-4).

If he lands in arbitration again, Swayman can count on some of management’s case being based on the games he didn’t win rather than those he did. Again, it can be a nasty business. There are no rules in a knife fight.

The better, more amicable path, especially from the Bruins’ perspective, would be for Swayman and agent Lewis Gross to negotiate a deal with some term — be it three years or more — to keep him on the watch and keep him happy.

Advertisement

Net partner Linus Ullmark, 30, is now in Year 3 of a deal (four years/$20 million) that will be approaching its end this time next year. A year from now, general manager Don Sweeney could be faced with both goalies approaching free agency. Not a scenario that any GM would want.

Perhaps it’s just coincidence that Swayman is bringing up the subject again now. But for a guy who is paid to calculate every shot that comes his way, and was surprised by the shots he faced at the arbitration table, that seems unlikely.

No time to teach

The Bruins will gather in Brighton Wednesday morning for their first off-day workout since Jan. 5. The 12-day interlude has been a function of a grinding schedule in which they played Jan. 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, and 15.

For coaches whose job primarily is teaching, scenarios like that don’t allow for much chalk talk.

“It does make it harder for your details,” noted coach Jim Montgomery, his squad prepping for Thursday’s visit by the Avalanche. “Especially for players that don’t play a lot of minutes, or younger players, they don’t get the muscle memory of practice, or running routes, understanding of how we want to play fast, where they go and doing it.”

Repetition and practice help build game instinct. A morning-of-game skate, which lasts 15-20 minutes, is a poor substitute for a full-team workout, typically accompanied by video sessions.

Advertisement

“The instincts tend to [fade], or they can,” added Montgomery. “We’re doing a much better job this time of getting through it and grinding as a group compared to that stretch in December where we kind of fell off the face of the Earth.”

The Bruins went 0-2-2 Dec. 16-23, then righted their game out of the Christmas break.

Shooting star

David Pastrnak landed three shots on net Monday, one of them delivering his 26th goal, and as of Tuesday he held the league lead in shots (215). That was 13 more than his closest challenger, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

The season’s grind hasn’t kept Pasta from firing, even without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci dishing him the puck.

“You always change, that’s normal in team sport,” he said. “Teams change. Players change, players come and go.

“Obviously, it’s going to be different when you have two players who’ve been here for decades. So you definitely have to change and adapt, but I think the whole coaching staff and the players in this room, with the great job leaders stepping up, keep us going.”

In the 2014 draft in which the Bruins selected Pastrnak at No. 25, the Avalanche had the No. 23 pick and used it on WHL Red Deer center Conner Bleackley. Now with the ECHL Rapid City Rush in his eighth year as a pro, Bleackley is the only first-rounder from that year never to play in the NHL.

Advertisement

Something worth pondering when musing over the Bruins’ first-round misfires in the draft the following year. Also worth thinking what the powerhouse Avalanche would look like today if they had filched Pastrnak at No.23. Yeow.

Point men

If the Bruins maintain their .709 points pace, they’ll finish with 116, only a 19-point dip from their record 65-12-5 performance last season … Swayman’s three shutouts are T4 in the league, behind Arizona’s Conner Ingram (5), Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry (5), and Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko (4) … The Bruins were off Tuesday, so there were no updates on the injured, including Matthew Poitras, Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, and Ullmark. In the afternoon, the Bruins reassigned goalie Brandon Bussi to AHL Providence, perhaps indicating that Ullmark will be ready to fill at least a backup role Thursday night … Fourth-line center Johnny Beecher was the odd man out Monday. The big pivot has only 2 points (goal, assist) in his 18 games since Nov. 27.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.