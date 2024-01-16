Leo Andrade helps Bourne boys’ basketball remain unbeaten in South Coast League win over Somerset Berkley

Somerset Berkley wound up succumbing to Bourne’s Leo Andrade, who scored a game-high 27 points for the visiting Canalmen in their biggest win to date, a 77-65 triumph over the host Blue Raiders.

It was evident, though, something had to give.

SOMERSET — The Bourne and Somerset Berkley boys’ basketball teams entered Tuesday night’s South Coast League matchup with unblemished records. Both teams were ranked third in their respective divisions in the latest MIAA Power Rankings: Bourne in Division 4 (10.9033); Somerset Berkley in Division 2 (12.5156).

Andrade scored 13 of his 27 in the third quarter, as the senior wing connected on a barrage of mid-range and 3-point jump shots to propel the Canalmen (10-0) to victory.

“Leo did a really nice job getting to his spots tonight,” said Bourne coach Scott Ashworth.

Nate Reynolds had a double-double for Bourne with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Emery Robbins added 10 off the bench. Junior forward Finn Bjork scored 20 to lead Somerset Berkley (6-1), Brendan McDonald added 17 points.

Andrade’s big third quarter, though, wasn’t quite enough for Bourne to pull away.

Down 60-58, Bjork put the ball on the floor, split a pair of defenders with a Euro-step and finished with an authoritative two-hand slam sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

In the seesaw affair, the Canalmen trailed by 1, 62-61, with 3:41 left in the game.

Junior point guard Quinn Moriarty finished at the basket with a crafty scoop shot to put the Canalmen up for good, 63-62.

On the other end, junior Mike Dankert (15 points, 7 rebounds) stripped the ball from Bjork and found a streaking Dominic Quelle. Quelle finished the fast break layup to give the Canalmen a 3-point lead. Bourne sealed it at the foul line, hitting all 10 attempts in the final 33 seconds.

“Nothing prepares you for March like January and February and here we are” said Ashworth.

The game was tied at 15 after one quarter. Bourne went on a quick 10-2 scoring run early in the second quarter for an 8-point lead, the largest of the game.

“I think this is what shapes us as a good team” said Andrade. “In the tournament, close games are going to happen and you need to see who’s going to shine.”

The Canalmen led at halftime, 35-31, and again at the end of the third, 54-53, after Andrade’s eruption.

Bourne is attempting to replicate last season’s postseason run to the Division 4 Elite Eight.

“We’re practicing way harder,” Andrade said. “Our chemistry is way better. Overall, we’re bonding way more than last year.”