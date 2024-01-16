BU, Northeastern sneak by in first round to set up Women’s Beanpot title match

The Eagles may have entered as the favorite, but the Terriers pulled off the upset at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Center. BU tied Hockey East-leading BC, 3-3, before winning the shootout off the stick of sophomore Lilli Welcke to earn its first title-game berth since 2020. BU will play Northeastern next Tuesday in the first Women’s Beanpot championship game at TD Garden.

Physical and fast paced, Tuesday’s Women’s Beanpot semifinal between Commonwealth Avenue rivals Boston University and Boston College was their best matchup in several years. It featured everything one wants in a great rivalry: great goaltending, quality shooting, just the right amount of snippiness, and a big reward to play for.

Advertisement

“We’re a good hockey team,” said first-year BU coach Tara Watchorn. “To be able to experience the benefits of that, being able to perform in high pressure moments, and executing when we need to execute goes even further building that confidence.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Sydney Healey got BU (9-10-3) on the board first 2:16 into the game. The Eagles answered a minute later off the stick of leading scorer Sammy Taber.

Later in the first period, the teams traded goals again. Luisa Welcke’s sixth goal of the season put BU ahead, but only briefly. Sammy Smigilani fed Caroline Goffredo 95 seconds later to tie the game again for BC (12-7-4).

What proved helpful to the Terriers, especially late in the first, was their penalty kill. They killed all four BC power plays, including a five-minute major.

“Our PK just takes it as an opportunity every time,” said Watchorn. “It’s that mentality that allows us to be consistent. We want to get shorthanded goals, we want to go on offense, we want to play aggressive, and we hope to generate momentum from every PK.”

The second period featured back-and-forth play, with BU outshooting BC, 14-10, but neither team finding the back of the net.

Advertisement

The teams came out of the second intermission buzzing. The Eagles won the faceoff, but the Terriers took capitalized on a turnover and scoredon a Lacey Martin slapper just 1:36 into the third period to take a 3-2 lead.

BU tied Hockey East-leading BC, 3-3, before winning the shootout off the stick of sophomore Lilli Welcke. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Both goalies shined in the third. BC netminder Grace Campbell (30 saves) made four stellar saves on a penalty kill midway through the frame.

“There were times we had breakdowns and she was able to make huge saves for us,” said BC coach Katie Crowley. “She’s an unbelievable goaltender, and I don’t think she’s gotten the credit that she deserves.”

With 1:46 remaining, BC pulled Campbell for the extra attacker and Katie Pyne tied the game a mere three seconds later. In the remaining 90 seconds, BC peppered BU goalie Callie Shanahan (27 saves), but couldn’t break through.

The three-on-three overtime saw the rivals play the most physical hockey of the night, diving for pucks and playing off the boards, but the game remained tied.

Both goalies stood tall in the shootout, each turning away the first two attempts. Lilli Welcke’s third-round slapshot for BU was the first to get by, and then Shanahan turned away BC to secure the championship game berth.

“[Scoring] was a relief,” said Welcke. “I was really happy that I could score that goal for our team, for this team, and I was just hoping that Callie would have the next save.”

In the second semifinal, defense ruled, as Northeastern defeated Harvard, 1-0, in front of a crowd that “felt like a home crowd” per Huskies coach Dave Flint. The Huskies (14-9-1) outshot the Crimson, 40-9, as Harvard junior Alex Pellicci made 39 saves.

Advertisement

Northeastern won the opening faceoff and dominated the first period, outshooting Harvard, 14-4. Appropriately, it was Taze Thompson, a transfer from Harvard, who notched Northeastern’s only tally halfway through the frame. Though the Huskies had the possession advantage, the Crimson’s defense, led by Mia Biotti, disrupted their rushes and held them at bay.

Harvard (3-15-1) continued its strong defense in the second period. Pellicci deftly turned away 14 quality shots, including several by Northeastern’s leading scorer Skylar Irving.

The third period saw both teams play stellar defense. For Harvard, it wasn’t just Pellicci making saves. Thirteen players blocked shots, with Biotti’s five leading the team. Northeastern held Harvard to a single shot in the third, even with Pellicci pulled for the extra attacker.

“Harvard is a very good team and they got some chances on us,” said Northeastern captain Megan Carter. “But we were locked down and really stuck to our systems. That’s been an area of emphasis for us over the past few games.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.