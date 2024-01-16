Patriots mailbag: Coaching change brings with it a host of questions

Are there any clues as to who Coach Mayo will tap to be the offensive coordinator?

Now that the dust has settled after a transformative couple of weeks for the Patriots, it’s good to get back into the mailbag. This week, we have questions on Jonathan Kraft, the offensive coordinator (and general manager), the draft, and much more. Let’s get to it.

Do you think Josh McDaniels will go back to the Patriots or follow Belichick wherever he goes? If O’Brien stays, will he be allowed to revamp his staff?

— Scott Learnard, Jupiter, Fla. (via Hampton, N.H.)

Advertisement

Is there a possibility Josh McDaniels might be rehired as an offensive coordinator?

— Elizabeth Moura, East Taunton

Jerod Mayo’s defensive bona fides are obvious, but he’s going to need some help on the offensive side of the ball. Finding the right person is going to be a tough needle to thread. It will have to be an experienced OC but someone who would have to separate any sort of head coaching aspirations.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Mayo is the guy, for lack of a better term. Basically, he needs an offensive mentor, an assistant who will help him get acclimated to the challenges of running an offense. The best analogy I can think of is Vic Fangio in Miami — a veteran DC who has allowed Mike McDaniel to get up to speed on the head coaching aspect of the job.

Maybe Josh McDaniels or Bill O’Brien has reached that stage of his career. My first inclination is that Mayo would look outside the organization for that sort of individual, but we’ll see.

Do you see Jonathan Kraft moving into a more prominent role in running the Patriots?

— Joshua Levine, Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

Joshua, I can see Jonathan starting to take on a more prominent role in the coming years. As his father gets older, I’d think it would only be natural for Jonathan’s reach to expand, particularly when it came to league matters.

The biggest question for me is whether or not this extends to personnel. At this point, I don’t see that happening, but I do think the longer the franchise goes without an official GM in place, it’s reasonable to wonder whether or not he’d have a larger role when it comes to the on-field product.

If they are not hiring a real GM, then why would Matt Gross and Eliot Wolf stay? It is not good for them. It just doesn’t make sense.

— Rich Chiulli, Reading

I can’t understand why the Krafts chose a coach before a GM. I worry that keeping a defensive coach in Mayo will not fix the offense. I also believe the Patriots need to go outside the organization for fresh ideas.

— Steve Pierce, Minnesota

Obviously, the critical juncture in this new hire is a new GM. Who do you see as the man (or woman) who can deliver the groceries as part of this rebuild?

— Dave Richardson, Maui, Hawaii

The GM worries are a completely fair concern. There’s a great study from 2022 I shared on social media that shows that when a GM is hired after a head coach, on average, that pairing lasted 1.45 years, with 75 percent of those cases being a year or less. That doesn’t bode well.

Advertisement

I’d suggest that the ideal candidate in this situation would have some history with the team (and Mayo), but has also had some measure of success away from Foxborough. I’d take a look at someone like Jon Robinson, who was with the Patriots in various capacities from 2002 until 2012 before taking roles in Tampa Bay and Tennessee. He knows the Kraft family, he was here when Mayo was a player, and he understands the dynamic. But you need a GM.

Do you think the Patriots’ 2018-19 run to Super Bowl LIII may ultimately have proved to be the undoing of Bill Belichick? It seemed that even then, the league was becoming much more of a passing league, and yet the Patriots relied upon their running game to win toward the end of the regular season and into the postseason. Did Belichick somehow “overlearn” the lesson from then, and then decide to zig when the rest of the league was zagging?

— Ethan Corey, Newton

Interesting theory, Ethan. History does tell us that Belichick was able to anticipate overcorrections when it comes to on-field production (two-tight-end sets, etc.) when he was here. However, I don’t think that was the case when it came to the 2018 team.

From this perspective, many pieces of that team were nearing the end of their time in Foxborough because of health, contractual situations, and other reasons. While some would go elsewhere and find success (Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa), if you were to produce a “Last Dance”-style documentary for any recent NFL team, it almost would certainly be that group. (And I remain convinced that the fourth-quarter pass from Brady to Gronkowski that set up the Patriots for the final score was the Patriots’ version of Michael Jordan hitting the jumper over Utah’s Bryon Russell.)

Advertisement

Winning never gets old, but great coaches do Share WATCH: Three coaching legends in their 70s left their jobs within two days. Host Chris Gasper answers the question, “Is new age football for old age coaches?”

If the Bears move on from Justin Fields, would the Patriots trade for him and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round? Definitely an upgrade at both positions.

— Jim Coogan, Colorado

Love the nontraditional thinking, but there are a couple of things to consider here, Jim. One, I don’t think they’re moving on from Fields. It’s been an incredibly bumpy ride the last two seasons, but it feels like the Chicago offense and Fields started to figure things out down the stretch. Two, if you’re the Patriots, you might be able to talk them into swapping picks and adding a sweetener for good measure. (Maybe a third-rounder?)

That being said, if you were New England and Harrison was on the board at No. 3 and you felt good about getting a quarterback via other methods (a trade down in the first round, at the start of the second round, or in free agency or a trade), that’s also feasible.

Harrison is the closest thing to a sure thing you are going to find when you are looking at skill-position players in this draft.

Advertisement

What do you think of Belichick’s sons on the coaching staff? It could be awkward if they are fired and awkward if they stay. They were represented as being friends and having a good collegial relationship with Jerod Mayo.

— Phil Giles, Pinehurst, N.C. (via Hamilton)

Oh, it’ll be awkward either way. But as of Monday afternoon, there were reports that both had been offered staff positions with Mayo. I’m not sure both will end up sticking around; I’d say Steven is almost a lock to stay, given the depth of his friendship with Mayo and his desire to win independently of his father. Brian, we’ll have to wait and see. That could all depend on where the father ends up and when.

If the Patriots take a quarterback next year, there’s a case to be made for sitting him for a year. (See the Packers and Jordan Love.) If that were to happen, who would be a better bridge: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, or TBD?

— Ryan O’Connell, via X

Ryan, I am completely in your camp, with one exception.

Let’s start with the fact that there’s tremendous value in having a young quarterback sit for a year, and I think (depending on whom the Patriots draft) there’s the very real likelihood of that happening if the Patriots take a quarterback in the top three.

Of course, in your example, Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers. Whatever you might think of his feelings on vaccines, Rodgers is a surefire Hall of Famer who was able to provide unique insight into what it takes to succeed. The Patriots have no such plan lined up. Even the most hardcore fan would agree Jones or Zappe wouldn’t be able to provide the same guidance to a younger quarterback.

So what’s the solution? You bring in a veteran as the “bridge” guy, someone like Jacoby Brissett. He’d be a cost-effective stopgap who could help provide some guidance for a young signal-caller while the transition takes place. It wouldn’t be as good as what Love went through in Green Bay, but could help if the first-year guy isn’t completely ready.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/patriots-mailbag">View Survey</a>

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.