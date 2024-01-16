This women’s college is a national powerhouse in Division 3 basketball. How did they get so good?

“I think that’s part of what it looks like to build a program at a school like Smith, right?” she said. “You have to put in the extra work, and the coaches were just willing to do that.”

For starters, it’s one of less than three dozen women’s colleges left in the United States, and that initially gave Ruffner hesitancy. But Smith was hosting elite camps all the way out to San Francisco. Ruffner, from Rocklin, Calif., attended a camp and felt prioritized by the coaching staff. The extra effort helped give her the confidence to move across the country and give Smith a try.

Jessie Ruffner had never heard of Smith College when it started recruiting her in high school, but she learned pretty quickly that the Western Massachusetts school was different.

Smith knows the constraints. As a Division 3 school, Smith can’t award athletic scholarships, and it has a 19 percent acceptance rate. The “women’s college” label can turn athletes away. But the Pioneers haven’t just overcome their limited options — they’re one of the best teams in the country.

Last year, Smith was the top seed in the NCAA Division 3 tournament, made the Final Four for the first time, and finished 30-2. This year, the Pioneers (12-2) are ranked 12th in the WBCA Coaches’ Poll. Their emergence as a national powerhouse is a testament to the extra work put in by coach Lynn Hersey and her team.

“The bottom line is, to recruit at a women’s college, there’s a grind factor,” Hersey said. “You have to either outwork those who are at schools that are academically competitive with you, or you have to outwork schools who are not as good academically, but maybe have scholarships to offer.”

Hersey, now in her 17th season, started with a squad that went 5-18 in 2007-08. Smith has now made the NCAA Sweet 16 each of the last three seasons (skipping 2020-21 because of COVID) and has lost 11 total games since 2019-20.

Hersey stresses the importance of being “visionary” to keep the program moving forward. In October, she and athletic director Kristin Hughes watched defending Division 1 national champion Louisiana State practice. That same month, the team watched a UConn practice and learned from Geno Auriemma. Through helping out at Ivy League camps, Hersey developed a connection with now-North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart (formerly of Princeton).

Lynn Hersey is in her 17th season at the Smith helm. Smith College athletics

Smith’s recruiting strategy is intentional, too. Hersey frequents the biggest states like California. The sheer population means she’s more likely to find talent that fits the school’s unusual criteria, and she can appeal to the relative scarcity of liberal arts schools on the West Coast.

The pitch Hersey often makes: At a women’s college like Smith, teams don’t have to compete with men’s teams for resources.

“The spotlight is on women’s basketball and our players,” Hersey said. “It’s not shared with a men’s team. The resources here — our weight room is geared toward women. Our weights are for the grip of a woman’s hands. Our gym, we don’t share it with the men; we get to practice whenever we want when the times work within our team schedules.

“Everything is geared toward giving our female athletes the best experience possible.”

Ruffner, a senior averaging 14 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, says that while her family was always supportive, many of her high school friends back home didn’t really understand the magnitude of Smith’s success. Once the Pioneers became the first women’s college to reach the Sweet 16 in 2020 — and then made history with last year’s run — they took note.

“They were like, ‘All right, Jessie’s not messing around,’ ” she said. “This team’s legit, and they’re going to work hard every single day to defend what we have created here.”

Hersey and Ruffner take pride in how Smith basketball has invigorated the Northampton community. The Pioneers had a 43-game home winning streak rolling before a 66-63 loss to Dickinson on Dec. 31. When Smith beat Babson in the NEWMAC championship last year, the gym was so loud that Ruffner couldn’t call out plays for her teammates; they developed hand signals for the NCAA tournament.

Once, Ruffner was wearing a Smith sweatshirt at a local bagel shop when someone stopped to say that he and his granddaughter love watching her play.

“I think seeing women be so successful — at the level we are, too — that’s pretty powerful for a 9-year-old girl who’s watching a basketball game,” she said.

Sharpshooting Sharn

Stonehill guard Sharn Hayward hit a school-record 11 3-pointers Monday. The junior finished with 33 points as the Skyhawks, who started 0-15, won their second straight game, a 67-44 victory against Wagner ... UMass Lowell also is showing life; after an 0-13 start, the River Hawks have strung together three straight wins ... Holy Cross (10-5, 4-0 Patriot League) is the hottest team in the state. The Crusaders are riding a six-game win streak and are 8-0 at home.

