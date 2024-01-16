Zelensky calls for peace, not more weapons, in Davos

KYIV — With fighting still raging in Ukraine and a front line that has barely shifted in more than a year, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, offered a high-profile gathering of business and financial elites in Davos, Switzerland, a dual message calling for steadfast resistance to Russia while hinting at a pathway toward peace.

In his speech, he promoted a Ukrainian peace plan and called for stiffer sanctions on Russia. But in contrast with his comments to the forum last year, Zelensky made no direct appeals for weaponry for new offensives on the battlefield.

“We need you in Ukraine to build, to reconstruct, to restore our lives,” he told the audience of investors. “Each of you can be even more successful with Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Zelensky highlighted his country’s plan to end the war, an initiative called the Peace Formula, which has gained the backing of dozens of countries. But Moscow has rejected its terms.

Russia has signaled through informal envoys that President Vladimir Putin is now open to cease-fire talks. But Ukrainian officials have said that they will reject any temporary truce that comes separate from a broader settlement, lest Russia merely use the pause to regroup and attack again.

Russia, Zelensky said, has become an agent of chaos in world affairs, sowing instability in African nations, in Syria, and in Ukraine through military interventions that attempts at negotiations have failed to slow. A cease-fire in the long-running war in eastern Ukraine did not stop the full-scale invasion in 2022, he said.

“I don’t believe Putin is capable of changing, only humans can do that,” Zelensky said.

On Monday, Switzerland agreed to push the Ukrainian plan a step forward. Switzerland will host a summit of countries backing the Peace Formula later this year, the country’s president, Viola Amherd, said after a meeting with Zelensky.

Advertisement

The plan calls for a full Russian withdrawal from all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea; payment of reparations; and prosecution of war crimes. All of those demands are considered, by analysts and even politicians backing the proposal, to be unreachable given the current balance of forces on the battlefield. The proposal also includes intermediary steps, such as securing Ukrainian nuclear sites, ensuring grain exports, and exchanging prisoners of war.

In Washington, D.C., the White House announced that President Biden will meet Wednesday with congressional leaders and press for passage of his funding for Ukraine, Israel, and the border. Biden’s request for $61 billion in military assistance for Ukraine has been held up by a dispute with Republicans on Capitol Hill, who are demanding restrictive new policies at the border in exchange for their votes. But negotiations have stalled for weeks, leaving the Ukraine assistance in limbo.

The president and his aides have warned that failing to approve funding for Ukraine could hand a victory to Putin.

Also on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to deliver dozens of missiles and hundreds of bombs to Ukraine, insisting that “we cannot let Russia win.”

Macron made the announcement at a wide-ranging news conference, in which he said he would travel to Ukraine next month. He said a Russian victory in Ukraine would undermine the international order.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.