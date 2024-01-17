Watch Lexington native Rachel Dratch compete in ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ semifinals

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” wrapped up its semifinals on Tuesday night, with Lexington native Rachel Dratch taking on humorist Mo Rocca and comedian Heather McMahan.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star hoped to win the last spot in next week’s finals, which will feature “Abbott Elementary” actress Lisa Ann Walter and fellow Bay State native Katie Nolan as contestants. Despite making 10 correct guesses in a row at one point, Dratch was edged out by Rocca, whose big bet paid off during the game’s final question.

The contestants were given the clue, “once married to a publishing heir who owned citrus groves, her brightly printed dresses were original designed to hide juice stains.” McMahan, who entered the round in third place with just $2,800, offered up a humorous guess of “Who can get me some wine?” while both Dratch and Rocca submitted the correct answer of Lily Pulitzer.