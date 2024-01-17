Janet Jackson to play TD Garden this summer

Janet Jackson and her Boston fans will be together again this June.

Jackson recently announced that she’s adding another leg to her “Together Again” tour, playing 35 new dates in North America starting June 4. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” singer will perform at Boston’s TD Garden June 28, and will be joined by hip-hop star Nelly.

“Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer,” Jackson revealed in a social media post shared via X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday.