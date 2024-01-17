Janet Jackson to play TD Garden this summer

Janet Jackson and her Boston fans will be together again this June.
Jackson recently announced that she’s adding another leg to her “Together Again” tour, playing 35 new dates in North America starting June 4. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” singer will perform at Boston’s TD Garden June 28, and will be joined by hip-hop star Nelly.
“Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer,” Jackson revealed in a social media post shared via X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday.
Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can’t wait to see you 🫶🏽♥️☀️#TogetherAgainTour— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) January 16, 2024
🎥 Edit: LiveNation pic.twitter.com/FfKD1RmbzD
Jackson last played the greater Boston area in May of last year at the Xfinity Center, delivering a 44-song, 100-minute performance for fans. This upcoming show will be her first concert at TD Garden since 2017.
The “Together Again” tour began last April in Florida, and was her first run of live shows since 2019. The second North American leg of the tour kicks off on June 4 in Palm Desert, Calif. and ends July 30 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Tickets for her Boston show go on sale to the general public this Friday, however, some presale ticket packages are already available.
