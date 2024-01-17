fb-pixelJanet Jackson Nelly tour 2024 announced, including Boston date Skip to main content

Janet Jackson to play TD Garden this summer

Hip-hop star Nelly will join the ‘Together Again’ singer when her tour rolls into Boston later this year

By Henry Bova Globe Correspondent,Updated January 17, 2024, 2 hours ago
Janet Jackson performed onstage at World AIDS Day presented by AHF at NRG Arena on Dec. 1, 2023 in Houston. The singer returns to Boston this summer.Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Janet Jackson and her Boston fans will be together again this June.

Jackson recently announced that she’s adding another leg to her “Together Again” tour, playing 35 new dates in North America starting June 4. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” singer will perform at Boston’s TD Garden June 28, and will be joined by hip-hop star Nelly.

“Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer,” Jackson revealed in a social media post shared via X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday.

Jackson last played the greater Boston area in May of last year at the Xfinity Center, delivering a 44-song, 100-minute performance for fans. This upcoming show will be her first concert at TD Garden since 2017.

The “Together Again” tour began last April in Florida, and was her first run of live shows since 2019. The second North American leg of the tour kicks off on June 4 in Palm Desert, Calif. and ends July 30 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Tickets for her Boston show go on sale to the general public this Friday, however, some presale ticket packages are already available.

Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.

