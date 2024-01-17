Jennifer Lopez releases cast list, new trailer for ‘This Is Me... Now’ album movie

In addition to the the release of her first studio album in nearly 10 years, Jennifer Lopez will release a new full-length movie — also titled “This Is Me... Now” — Feb. 16 on Amazon Prime Video. Lopez released the film’s first trailer Wednesday, revealing its eclectic cast list for the first time.

It’s going to be a packed February for J.Lo stans.

The movie’s supporting cast features a number of big names, including former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, rap star Post Malone, and acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. In a very on-brand moment, Tyson can be heard in the trailer saying, “You must respect the ebb and flow of the universe.”

Other stars set to appear include rapper Fat Joe, former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Derek Hough, actress Sofia Vergara, as well as actress and singer Keke Palmer.

Ben Affleck, who has been married to Lopez since July 2022, also returns to act alongside her for the first time since 2004. The two previously starred in 2004′s “Jersey Girl” as well as the infamous 2003 romantic comedy “Gigli.” Affleck also serves as a co-writer for the film alongside Lopez and Matt Walton.

A November press release from BMG described “This Is Me... Now” as “a narrative-driven intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of Lopez’s publicly scrutinized love life.” The film is directed by Grammy Award winner Dave Meyers.

