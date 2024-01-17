Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

OLIVER TREE This alt-pop star’s latest album, “Alone in a Crowd,” shrouds its longing lyrics in boisterous kitchen-sink songs marked by heavy beats and deceptively swaggering vocals. Jan. 19, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, crossroadspresents.com; also at 9:30 p.m. for a DJ set at The Grand. 617-322-0200, bignight.com

GUT HEALTH Hailing from Melbourne, these post-punkers have released a string of punchy, defiant singles like the spiky, hooky “Uh oh” since their formation in 2022. Jan. 20, 8 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

L’RAIN Composer, vocalist, performance artist, and curator of the 2024 Whitney Biennial Taja Cheek’s most recent release is 2023′s heady collection of sound collages and sumptuous soul jams “I Killed Your Dog.” Jan. 24, 8:30 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON









Folk, World & Country

JERRY JOSEPH “Under the radar,” “persevering,” and “DIY” are all descriptors that fit roots-rocker (for lack of a better term) Jerry Joseph to a T. He’s a road warrior who typically plays a hundred and some shows a year and a ridiculously prolific recording artist who has in various guises released 40 albums to date (including his latest, 2023′s “Baby, You’re the Man Who Would Be King”). And at 62 years of age, he shows no signs of slackening his pace. Jan. 20, 10:30 p.m. $15. Rockwood Music Hall, 88 Van Ness St. www.rockwoodboston.com

AHMET ASLAN Born in the Tunceli province of Turkey but living in Germany for many years, Ahmet Aslan plays folk music drawn from Anatolian traditions using an instrument of his own making — a combination of a baglama and a guitar — that he calls a “Di-tar.” Jan. 22, 7 p.m. $50. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

MATT AND SHANNON HEATON Brian O’Donovan left us too soon, but his spirit lives on in the ongoing trad Celtic music Legacy series at this Somerville venue. This week, local scene mainstays and married duo Matt and Shannon Heaton take the stage to celebrate their new album, “Whirring Wings.” Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. $30. The Burren, 247 Elm St, Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE FRED WOODARD COLLECTIVE Mandorla Music’s Dot Jazz series presents guitarist, composer, and bandleader Woodard, impresario of the annual Dudley Jazz Festival, in a concert celebrating the release of his band’s new recording “Indigo,” featuring his violinist son Fred III, bassist Melvin Graham, and drummer Matthew Williams. Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $15-$20. Peabody Hall, Parish of All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Dorchester. www.mandorlamusic.net

ALLAN CHASE QUARTET The accomplished saxophonist, composer/arranger, and educator helms a brilliant band in a program of originals, rarely heard songs, and imaginatively rearranged jazz classics. With guitarist Nate Radley, bassist Bruno Råberg, and drummer Gen Yoshimura. Jan. 21, 6:20 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

SETH ROSENBLOOM BAND Searing blues-rock guitarist Rosenbloom hails from Waltham, where he began on classical violin before turning to guitar — his mastery of which earned him a scholarship to Berklee at only 16. His latest recording and second full-length album, “As the Crow Flies,” has been receiving accolades aplenty. Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. $5-$35. Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 888-603-5299, www.jimmysoncongress.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

ANTHONY ROTH COSTANZO The dramatically keen countertenor slides into Jordan Hall with a new program for this recital season, featuring songs by Vivaldi, Verdi, Gabriela Lena Frank, and Joel Thompson as well as a set of numbers made famous by Barbra Streisand. Jan. 19, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. www.celebrityseries.org

HÉLÈNE GRIMAUD The France-born pianist and wolf sanctuary founder has a penchant for the high-concept — in 2014, she performed in the middle of a flooded art installation by Douglas Gordon at Manhattan’s Park Avenue Armory, and she’s recently been a fervent advocate for the music of Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov. However, for her Boston recital debut, she’s leaning on the basics, as in Beethoven, Brahms, and Bach à la Busoni. Jan. 20, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall; Jan. 21, 3 p.m. Groton Hill Music Center, Groton. www.celebrityseries.org

LADY MACBETH OF MTSENSK One of the flagship events of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s season arrives this week as the orchestra, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a large cast of soloists present Shostakovich’s dark satirical opera “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk,” which drew the ire of the Stalin regime and resulted in the composer’s official denunciation. Kristine Opolais appears in the title role of Katerina Izmailova, with tenor Brenden Gunnell as her adulterous lover, Sergei, tenor Peter Hoare as her indifferent husband, Zinovy, and bass Günther Groissböck as her lecherous father-in-law, Boris. Jan. 25 and 27, 7 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

LUNCH BUNCH Directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques, this play by Sarah Einspanier revolves around seven beleaguered public defenders who, according to press materials, “seek meaning, belonging, and some semblance of order via their frenzied quest for the perfect Lunch.” Through Jan. 21. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

NORTHSIDE HOLLOW Cowritten and codirected by Jonathan Fielding and Brenda Withers, this two-hander features Robert Kropf as a miner who becomes trapped underground in the wake of a deadly collapse and Alex Pollock as the youthful responder trying to rescue him. In an innovative touch, headlamps worn by members of the audience provide most of the lighting for the production. Through Jan. 20. Harbor Stage Company. At Plaza Black Box Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.harborstage.org

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES This musical adaptation of the play by Josefina López and the subsequent HBO film wears its big heart on its sleeve. Set in East Los Angeles in 1987, it features the luminous Lucy Godínez as 18-year-old Ana, who is trying to forge her own path while locked in a contest of wills with her ultra-traditionalist mother, Carmen (Justina Machado). Ana has earned a full scholarship to Columbia University, but Carmen wants her to stay at home and work as a seamstress in the family’s sewing factory. Directed by Sergio Trujillo, who also devised the production’s taut, electric choreography, with a score by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, and a sometimes overly-on-the-nose book by Lisa Loomer, with additional material by Nell Benjamin. Through Jan. 21. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

EDGE OF AQUARIUS Years in the making, this new work by Alexandria Nunweiler with The Click explores the rituals, traditions, expectations, and anxieties of birthdays in the modern era. Unfolding as a birthday party in a family living room (childhood toys and party favors included), it features a diverse cast and new music by Somerville-based composer Benjamin Cuba. Jan. 19-21. $18-$50. Black Box Theater at The Foundry, Cambridge. www.theclickboston.com

ONSTAGE DANCE COMPANY More than 45 performers come together for the company’s 25th season performance. In addition to two short dance films, the concert showcases new work in jazz, tap, contemporary, pop, and modern dance by more than a dozen choreographers, including Emily Chang, Mykayla Cohen, Melissa deFriesse, Teresa Dominick, and others. Jan. 20, 2 and 7 p.m. $20-$50. Boston University Dance Theater. www.onstagedanceco.com/index.html

GISELLE ON SCREEN While you’re waiting for the ballet season locally to get underway following the post-“Nutcracker” lull, you have a chance to revisit one of the most beloved romantic classics via the splendor of the big screen. Iconic Events presents the Dutch National Ballet in its new production of “Giselle,” featuring acclaimed prima ballerina Olga Smirnova in the title role alongside Italian-born former Bolshoi star Jacopo Tissi. Jan. 21-Feb. 3. $14.50 and up. Select area cinemas. www.giselleballetcinema.com/tickets

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





Matthew Wong, "Unknown Pleasures," 2019. © 2023 Matthew Wong Foundation/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York; Digital Image © The Museum of Modern Art/Licensed by SCALA/Art Resource, NY; Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

REMBRANDT: ETCHINGS FROM THE MUSEUM BOIJMANS VAN BEUNINGEN Was there anything that Rembrandt van Rijn, the most masterful of Dutch masters, didn’t do better than anyone else? Not really, and this exhibition of more than 80 etchings — prints made with plates the artist delicately inscribed in metal, usually with acid — only bolsters the myth. Working in an intensely fussy discipline, Rembrandt nonetheless coaxed impossible-seeming depth and nuance from the surface of his plates, and inflected it further with imaginative printing techniques that revolutionized the medium. Through Feb. 19. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, worcesterart.org

MATTHEW WONG: THE REALM OF APPEARANCES Wong, a self-taught painter who lived between Hong Kong and Edmonton, Canada, achieved outsize renown for a career that spanned just six years, cut short with the artist’s suicide in 2019. In the aftermath of his death, prices at auction for his work — most often dark, moody landscapes tinged with off-kilter, dreamlike qualities — have soared into the millions. The anomaly of his success, posthumous and otherwise, goes against the orthodoxy of artists whose formal training is a critical part of their pedigree; and his struggle with mental illness is often obscured by the dollar figures his work now commands. This exhibition, the first significant survey of his work in the US, looks to address both. Through Feb. 18. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

TAMMY NGUYEN Nguyen, a multifarious artist who makes published works, works on paper, and paintings, to name a few, coaxes lost histories forth in lavish pieces rife with nature and laced with dread. Last chance for this, her first solo museum exhibition in the US, for which Nguyen has made a body of work across multiple disciplines inspired by East Asian landscape painting and Ralph Waldo Emerson’s 1836 essay “Nature,” written close by in Concord. Through Jan. 28. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE

PAINTING& The medium of painting constantly evolves beyond the traditional paint-on-rectangular canvas model. This show, curated by Mallory A. Ruymann, anchors itself in painting’s process and materials, but jumps into performance, video, muralism and installation. It features newly commissioned pieces by local artists Cicely Carew, Kate Holcomb Hale, Soyoung L. Kim, and Chanel Thervil. Through March 8. Faye G., Jo, and James Stone Gallery, Boston University, 855 Commonwealth Ave. www.bu.edu/art/painting/

CATE McQUAID













EVENTS

Comedy

PAUL MERCURIO The pre-show comedian for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” brings his stand-up act to Laugh Boston, but a conversation with audience members is always part of the show. That’s the centerpiece of his off-Broadway show “Permission to Speak,” which he is looking to book in Boston later this year. Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $33. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

JUDY GOLD There is something endearingly brash about Gold. There is no dead space in her stand-up — whether she’s mixing it up with the crowd or doing her set material, she keeps it sharp, and the intimate Off Cabot is a good room to see her. Jan. 19 at 8 p.m., Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $35. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

AMMA MARFO & FRIENDS Postponed from its original November date, this show returns with topliner Marfo, plus Gwen Coburn, Kristina Feliciano, Maria Palombi, and host Steph Dalwin. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Prison Book Program and All She Wrote Books. Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $22. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

THE SCIENCE OF SNOW Children ages 5-12 are invited to learn about the unique nature of snowflakes and discover the many properties of snow. Participants will use magnifiers and microscopes to get up close and personal to these natural phenomena. Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $13. Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center, 500 Walk Hill St., Mattapan. massaudubon.org

MOVE, SHAKE, AND PLAY Musician Evan Haller kicks off the Vilna’s 2024 programming with a morning of song and dance for children up to 5 years old. This event marks Tu B’shevat, the Jewish New Year for Trees, and includes a bagel brunch and socializing with other families. Registration required. Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $25. The Vilna Shul, 19 Phillips St. vilnashul.org

SNOW DAY AT THE BPL This all-ages event celebrates the snow with food, beverages, and arts and crafts activities in the Guastavino Room in the McKim Building of the Central Library. Jan. 22, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St. bpl.bibliocommons.com

ADRI PRAY




