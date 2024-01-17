Tom Cruise to return to the cockpit for ‘Top Gun 3′

Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed again, as the actor is reportedly returning to Paramount to reprise his starring role in the “Top Gun” franchise.

According to Deadline, “Top Gun 3″ is in development with Cruise set to return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the fighter pilot character he first made famous in the 1986 original film. The third installment of the series will reportedly reunite his character with “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, who play Jake “Hangman” Seresin and Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, respectively.

Deadline also reports that producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison will return to the set alongside Joe Kosinski, the director of “Maverick,” who will either direct or produce the upcoming movie. The rest of the cast has not yet been confirmed.