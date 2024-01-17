Tom Cruise to return to the cockpit for ‘Top Gun 3′

Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed again, as the actor is reportedly returning to Paramount to reprise his starring role in the “Top Gun” franchise.
According to Deadline, “Top Gun 3″ is in development with Cruise set to return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the fighter pilot character he first made famous in the 1986 original film. The third installment of the series will reportedly reunite his character with “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, who play Jake “Hangman” Seresin and Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, respectively.
Deadline also reports that producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison will return to the set alongside Joe Kosinski, the director of “Maverick,” who will either direct or produce the upcoming movie. The rest of the cast has not yet been confirmed.
The plot of “Top Gun 3″ is still in development, with “Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger rumored to be working on a draft. Much of the film’s storyline will depend on which cast members return.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is the highest grossing movie of Cruise’s career, earning $1.49 billion at the box office and collecting several accolades in its run during awards season last year. In 2023, the film won the Oscar for best sound and was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture.
Cruise is currently filming “Mission: Impossible 8″ with Paramount and has a commitment to Universal’s outer space movie in partnership with NASA. He recently signed a non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. to star in original and franchise films, but retains the ability to make movies with other companies.
