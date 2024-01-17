‘The Woman in the Wall’ wraps a whodunit around a shameful chapter in Irish history

Lorna arrived at the Sisters of the Seven Joys pregnant at 15. After giving birth, her baby was taken from her arms and, presumably, given up for adoption. Not surprisingly, the trauma has left her damaged, both raging at others in her small town and ridden with self-blame. She is a pitied local outcast for her strange behavior, much of which happens because she is both an insomniac and a sleepwalker. In the premiere, shown Friday on Paramount+ and Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime, she wakes up on a rural road in her night clothes, unaware of how she got there.

The power of the setting of “The Woman in the Wall,” a six-part drama that takes place in Ireland, is immeasurable. Ruth Wilson plays Lorna Brady, a wounded soul who, decades earlier, was sent as a young woman to one of the Magdalene Laundries, the fictional Sisters of the Seven Joys. Girls were banished to those shameful institutions by their families and by local priests, and there they were tormented, abused, and overworked by nuns — “bloodless brides of Jesus,” as Joni Mitchell calls them in her song “Magdalene Laundries.” The great sins that led to the servitude of these innocent girls? Being deemed fresh, or flirty, or loose, or bold — bold enough, say, to resist their violent fathers.

It’s heartbreaking to watch Lorna and her slippery grasp on reality. She’s an outsider even among the group of local survivors who are trying to get official government recognition of what happened in the laundries, and some reparations, too. When she receives a note from an unnamed person claiming to know what happened to her baby, she becomes obsessed with pursuing the lead. Meanwhile, a priest has been murdered in Dublin, and the clues gradually lead a detective — Daryl McCormack’s Colman Akande — to Lorna’s town, and to Lorna. Also meanwhile, Lorna wakes up to find the corpse of a woman in her living room and, unsure of whether she murdered the woman while sleepwalking, she plasters the body behind a wall.

The mysteries of the murders mix together nicely, along with Lorna’s quest to find her child. It’s a somewhat straight-ahead story, with McCormack (from “Bad Sisters”) and Simon Delaney (as the local police chief) both standouts. But then mixed together with the whodunits are many trippier, artsier sequences that take place from Lorna’s point of view. Are we watching Lorna find a body in her home, or are we seeing her delusional thinking? Does she wake up among cows, or is that a hallucination? Did she really get that note about her baby? “The Woman in the Wall” puts us inside Lorna’s flashbacks and her nightmares to the point where we have front-row seats to what appears to be a breakdown.

Occasionally, I lost patience with some of these murkier storytelling threads, which give us Wilson at her most physically unbound and facially expressive. Those parts of “The Woman in the Wall” felt like overkill. It’s clear Lorna is on the precipice of sanity, and a little of that kind of where-are-we unreality goes a long way. Still, I liked everything that wasn’t presented in a haze, and, overall, I was riveted to the miniseries. The uncompromising approach to the horrors committed by people of God, and the women who were victimized by them, is something to see, and something to remember.

THE WOMAN IN THE WALL

Starring: Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack, Simon Delaney, Philippa Dunne, Mark Huberman, Hilda Fay. On: Paramount+ on Friday, Showtime on Sunday at 9 p.m.





