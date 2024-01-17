CVS to close pharmacy in Dorchester Target, part of shifting priorities

CVS will transfer prescriptions from Fields Corner to its stand alone store on Washington Street in Dorchester, about one mile away. The move follows a wave of pharmacy closings in predominately Black and Latino neighborhoods across Boston.

The closure, slated for March 6, is among what a company spokesperson called “dozens” of Target CVS locations across the country slated to cease operations by the end of April.

CVS Health plans to shutter its pharmacy inside the Target store in Dorchester’s Fields Corner, the company said this week.

“The closures are part of our plan to realign our national retail footprint and reduce store and pharmacy density,” CVS, based in Woonsocket, R.I., said in a statement. The plans, it said, “are based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients.”

CVS’s store closings, which a company spokesperson said will number fewer than 100, represent only a small portion of the 1,800 pharmacies CVS operates inside Target stores. But the decision reflects seismic changes in CVS’s long term strategy and business model.

Advertisement

CVS has big plans to transform itself into an integrated health care conglomerate, with operations in insurance (Aetna), pharmacy benefit management (Caremark), primary care (Oak Street Health) and home health care services (Signify Health).

Its 9,000 retail stores represent both a strategic advantage and major challenge to those plans.

As the largest pharmacy chain in the country, few companies can rival CVS’s geographic reach and daily interactions with consumers. Indeed company executives have told investors that they plan to turn many stores into destinations for health care services where doctors, nurses, and pharmacists can collaborate on care, improving medical outcomes for patients.

However, the economics that have long supported CVS stores are under intense pressure. The stores generate revenue by filling prescriptions and selling general merchandise like toys, groceries, and health and beauty products.

Advertisement

But despite record sales, profit margins have rapidly shrunk because of two reasons: CVS, along with rivals Walgreens and Rite Aid, has been earning less money on prescriptions due to the efforts of insurance companies and large employers to cut costs. And CVS faces stiff competition from Walmart, Amazon, and large supermarket chains to sell groceries and other non-prescription items.

Faced with rising costs, CVS has chosen not to hire sufficient numbers of pharmacists and support staff even though the stores continue to attract plenty of traffic, analysts say. The result, in some instances, has been overworked pharmacists, longer lines, and even dirty bathrooms, some customers have complained.

CVS said it will invest more resources into improving its stores this year. The company plans to improve training, allow teams to schedule more people per shift, and boost efforts to recruit more pharmacists and technicians.

CVS had previously announced plans to close 900 stores, or 10 percent of its store base, from 2022 to 2024. So far, the company has shut down 600 stores with 300 more to come this year.

But closing the CVS locations inside Target is particularly notable.

When the company paid $1.9 billion to acquire Target’s pharmacy business in 2015, analysts praised the move. Target stores occupy some of the best real estate in the country and attract plenty of traffic.

Advertisement

Indeed, consumers across the country surveyed by research and ratings firm J.D. Power and Associates consistently named CVS stores in Target as one of the best-run brick-and-mortar pharmacies in the country. By contrast, standalone CVS stores have failed to crack the survey’s top three best-run pharmacy chains for several years now.

But CVS’s plans to close some of its Target stores show how the company’s priorities have quickly changed over the years, said DeAnn Campbell, who leads the retail practice at AAG Consulting in Atlanta.

First of all, the company increasingly sees Target as a competitor since it sells many of the same health and beauty products regular CVS stores sell, she said.

Secondly, CVS has decided to focus its limited investments on improving its regular stores because they play a bigger role in its broader health care ambitions, Campbell said.

Closing the Target locations means “CVS is doubling down on its standalone locations,” she said.

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.