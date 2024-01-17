Definitive Healthcare CEO out after three rounds of layoffs

Definitive Healthcare cut 154 jobs this month after laying off 42 people in July and 55 people a year ago. The company had about 1,000 employees at the end of 2022. Revenue growth has slowed from 40 percent in 2021 to 34 percent in 2022 and 18 percent over the past 12 months.

Musslewhite, who has run the health care industry data company for less than two years , stepped down and was replaced by company founder and board chair Jason Krantz on an interim basis. The departure was a “termination of employment without ‘cause’ for purposes of any employment, equity compensation or benefit agreement,” the company said in a securities filing.

After three rounds of layoffs at Definitive Healthcare in Waltham, chief executive Robert Musslewhite lost his job, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Over the last several months, Definitive Healthcare has taken decisive, strategic steps designed to better position our organization,” Krantz said in a statement. “While we look for the next leader to propel Definitive Healthcare’s next chapter, I am excited to work even more closely with our talented team to ensure we continue to drive excellence and performance in this transitional period.”

The company, which sells data about the health care industry to suppliers and drug makers, also said it forecast revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent in 2024, less than the 9 percent average analyst forecast. Shares of Definitive Healthcare, which had already lost 26 percent over the past year, lost 15 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Musslewhite will continue to receive his salary for 12 months, will be eligible for a 2023 bonus, and will receive a bonus for 2024 equal to at least the average of his bonus over the past two years. Musslewhite was paid $17.5 million in 2022.

Musslewhite joined Definitive Healthcare in 2021 as president, overseeing sales, marketing, and acquisitions. Before that, he ran a healthcare software division of UnitedHealth’s Group’s Optum and was the chief executive of data and consulting firm The Advisory Board from 2008 until 2017.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.