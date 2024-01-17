Holiday revenue up for local retailers, mainly due to inflation

Local retailers enjoyed a relatively decent holiday season, with revenue for November and December rising 3.8 percent compared to the same time in 2022, according to the latest membership survey conducted by the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. However, RAM president Jon Hurst said this increase is primarily due to inflation. Holiday transaction volume, he said, was flat compared to the previous year. (Hurst said the “extra weekend” before Christmas probably played a key role in the revenue increase as well.) It was a solid finish to the year for independent merchants in the state given the sluggishness they experienced earlier in the year: Their overall annual sales in 2023 rose only an average of 1.1 percent from 2022. Roughly half of respondents said their profits were down for the year, while about a quarter said they increased. For holiday sales, Massachusetts retailers tracked the broader national trend. The National Retail Federation released US Census Bureau data on Wednesday showing core retail sales growing 3.8 percent in the holiday season nationwide. That said, national retail sales for the full year grew 3.6 percent over 2022, a much faster pace than what merchants experienced in Massachusetts. — JON CHESTO

ENERGY

OPEC sees demand for oil remaining strong into next year

OPEC forecast that global oil demand will continue to increase strongly next year and exceed growth in supplies, according to the group’s first detailed assessment of 2025. World consumption will swell by a “robust” 1.8 million barrels a day next year, driven by China and a recovering global economy, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly market report. The forecast came on the same day that the alliance’s top official published a rebuttal to predictions that oil demand is heading toward a peak. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

BP gives interim CEO the job permanently

British oil giant BP said Wednesday its interim chief executive, Murray Auchincloss, will be given the job on a permanent basis to replace Bernard Looney, who quit after it emerged that he had failed to disclose to the board past relationships with company colleagues. Auchincloss, a 53-year-old Canadian who was BP’s chief financial officer for more than three years, took on the top job in September after Looney’s surprise resignation. Auchincloss joined BP when it took over oil firm Amoco in 1998. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CYBERSECURITY

Chase says hackers try to break into its systems 45 billion times a day

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now seeing hackers attempt to infiltrate its systems 45 billion times a day as the Wall Street giant and its rivals continue to deal with a surge in global cybercrime. That was double the number of daily hacking attempts JPMorgan was experiencing last year, Mary Callahan Erdoes, who leads JPMorgan’s asset and wealth Management division, said in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “The fraudsters get smarter, savvier, quicker, more devious, more mischievous,” Erdoes said. “It’s so hard and it’s going to become increasingly harder and that’s why staying one step ahead of it is really the job of each and everyone of us.” With geopolitical tensions rising globally in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, banks have been dealing with a surge in cyber incidents. More than 70 percent of bank leaders in a 2023 survey by KPMG said cyber crime and cyber insecurity was a pressing concern for their organization. JPMorgan now spends about $15 billion on technology every year as part of its attempts to bolster its cyber defenses, Erdoes said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PAY

Companies cut back on bonuses

US workers are getting smaller bonuses, a sign that belt-tightening employers aren’t as concerned about losing talent as in recent years. The average cash bonus paid to employees last month was $2,145, down 21 percent from the previous year, according to payroll software company Gusto, which tracks payments made by more than 300,000 small businesses. Every industry posted a decline, ranging from 3.8 percent for technology firms to 36 percent for tourism and transportation companies. Not only were bonuses smaller, but fewer workers got them in most industries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EQUITY

British women criticize diversity efforts in finance and insurance

Testimonies from 40 women across banking, insurance, and asset management in Britain describe diversity and inclusion initiatives as often “tokenistic,” and lacking the “teeth” to make a change in an industry where misogynistic attitudes linger. The summary of a private roundtable held in November 2023 with lawmakers was released on Wednesday ahead of the final session of a Parliamentary inquiry into the extent of sexism in London’s financial district. Attendees of the roundtable said that wider social changes have barely affected the finance world since the #MeToo movement that brought sexism to the fore half a decade ago. Although issues such as sexist “office banter” have abated, the testimonies said that “misogynistic mindsets remained widespread, with behaviors having instead become more underhand and pernicious.” Most of the attendees had experienced sexual harassment or knew of colleagues who had. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FREIGHT

Major container shippers expect Red Sea problems to persist

The CEOs of two leading freight carriers said they expect Red Sea threats to disrupt shipping for weeks or months longer, extending delays and higher transport costs for companies dependent on goods flowing along trade lanes that link the world’s largest economies. “For us, this will mean longer transit times and probably disruption of supply chains for a few months at least,” Vincent Clerc, the chief executive of A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, said on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. Also speaking at Davos, DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer said the rerouting of ships around southern Africa instead of the shortcut through the Suez Canal was leading to imbalances in container capacity. As a result, shortages might start to occur in about two weeks, hitting Asia in particular, he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Japan Airlines names former flight attendant first female president

Japan Airlines is appointing Mitsuko Tottori, a former flight attendant and executive in charge of customer experience, as the carrier’s first female president. Tottori, 59, will take the helm in April, as the airline deals with repercussions from the collision of its Flight 516 with a Japan Coast Guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport earlier this month. All 379 people aboard JAL’s Airbus jetliner — which was landing at the airport after departing from Sapporo in northern Japan — were able to escape after hitting the smaller plane. The airline’s cabin crew were credited for saving lives, acting decisively to open emergency doors when the intercom system to communicate with the flight deck broke down. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Jimmy John’s going abroad

Inspire Brands is taking sub chain Jimmy John’s abroad as part of a broader international push by one of the world’s largest restaurant conglomerates. The move will take Jimmy John’s to markets including Canada and El Salvador as Inspire seeks global growth, said Michael Haley, the company’s president of international operations. The Atlanta-based parent company has used a string of acquisitions, from Buffalo Wild Wings in 2017 to Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins in 2020, to become a major player in the industry. Brands owned by Inspire operate 30,000 restaurants worldwide. — BLOOMBERG NEWS