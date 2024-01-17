The Bluebird Bar is the B-Side, all grown up

Thus, the last time I really felt like a regular was before writing about restaurants became my improbably fortunate job. The B-Side Lounge in Cambridge was part diner, part dive bar, and was instrumental in the development of the local craft cocktail scene. It is notable that I only vaguely remember what I ate there — blue cheese fries in the evening, huevos rancheros at brunch — but recall with great clarity the ordering of Sidecars, Periodistas, and Bloody Marys. The menu was short, the drinks list long. The Globe’s Living/Arts copy desk met there regularly for brunch before our Sunday shifts (coffee only, your honor, I swear). I brought my parents when they visited, and they slow-danced by the bar to a country song.

A funny side effect of writing about restaurants is that none of them ever quite becomes your place. There are plenty of candidates. Sometimes you look regretfully over your shoulder at the door that’s just closed — but then there’s another door opening ahead, and that place looks great too!

Advertisement

I was sad when it closed in 2008, and nothing ever really took its place for me. Maybe because I was young then, until suddenly I was a little less young. (For a while I did have a relationship with Redd’s in Rozzie, right near our house, but by then brunch involved crayons and sippy cups alongside my Bloody Mary.)

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

The grain bowl with a salmon skewer at Bluebird Bar in Newton. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Then, in late 2021, former B-Side owner (and Brick & Mortar cofounder) Patrick Sullivan and David Sardella opened the Bluebird Bar in West Newton, across from the cinema in the space that used to be Lumiere. Conan O’Brien’s brother took him there a few months later, and he tweeted about it. “If these guys aren’t geniuses, I don’t know the meaning of the word,” spake Conan.

Advertisement

How long did it take me to get there? Well, tweeting was no longer a thing by then — so, long enough to totally transform a social media platform, which is to say not very long.

Cliff Monac of Medfield enjoys the $1 oysters at Bluebird Bar. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

But the second I sat at the bar, I felt at home. The Bluebird Bar is the B-Side for grown-ups. Probably grown-ups who used to eat blue cheese fries and drink whiskey in Cambridge, then eventually moved to Newton. I overheard at least two conversations about the B-Side while I was there. Everyone looked familiar.

As jazz played in the background, we looked over the menu. My friend, from the old Cambridge days, now lives overseas. She was visiting. We were excited to be together. We totally overordered. It’s not a long menu, but it’s a smart menu: Oysters and shrimp cocktail. Hummus and bluefish pate. Salads and a grain bowl — heart healthy! Assorted grilled kebabs and vegetable sides. And a few comfort food entrees: salmon with tabbouleh, spaghetti Bolognese, steak frites, a cheeseburger. A menu can be all things to all people, or even all things to one person. I always want quinoa with chickpeas, grilled broccoli, confit tomato, and more; some version of this appears in my lunch rotation at least every other week. But when I’m at a bar, about to drink a cocktail called Picasso of Loneliness, I also want a cheeseburger.

A cheeseburger and fries at Bluebird Bar. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“We just thought: If we lived around the corner from this place, what would we want?,” Sullivan says. Then they provided it. The Bluebird Bar just celebrated its second anniversary. The chef is Frank Santonastaso, who previously worked in North End Italian restaurants. Bar manager Jordan Runion has spent time at destinations including The Automatic (which was run by B-Side alum Dave Cagle), Blossom Bar, Deep Ellum, and Green Street Grill. “It’s a small crew of likeminded guys. We get the job done,” Sullivan says.

Advertisement

There are $1 oysters daily from 3-5 p.m. There’s brunch on Sundays and live jazz on Monday nights. “We have made so many friends and there’s a good vibe in the room every night and we try to play good music,” Sullivan says. What more could you want?

The shrimp cocktail was classic, no-frills, just right. The cheeseburger was great, charred from the wood-fired grill, topped with cheddar and onion-bacon jam. There were fries with that. The grain bowl was good, too: Top with a skewer of steak, salmon, lamb kofteh, or tofu if you like. The Picasso of Loneliness, bourbon with Amaro Camatti and demerara sugar, was really perfect — a smooth, cold sipper that suited the mood. If you were feeling a little less bitter, a lot more bright, you’d want the Texas Style, a tall glass of pebble ice with vodka, Contratto Bitter, passionfruit syrup, and grapefruit, festooned with fresh mint.

A bartender makes a Picasso of Loneliness cocktail at Bluebird Bar. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

I came back again with my husband, with whom I ate a lot of brunches at the B-Side. We sat in the amber light beneath the pressed tin ceiling and listened to two hipsters at the next table talk about how to get their daughter to do more household chores. We didn’t talk about kids. We talked about work, duh.

Advertisement

We shared bluefish pate and steak frites. We drank a Picasso of Loneliness, a Coffee Old Fashioned. These things were pleasant, but more than the particulars, we were here because it felt good — like a place where we could even become regulars one day.

“We just wanted to be a little neighborhood restaurant,” Sullivan says. “We seem to have succeeded.”

The Bluebird Bar, 1293 Washington St., West Newton, 617-588-1035, www.thebluebirdbar.com. Appetizers $7-$20. Entrees $14-$38. Desserts $6-$12. Cocktails $13-$15.

A Texas Style cocktail at Bluebird Bar. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe





Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.