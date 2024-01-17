Didn’t catch the Emmys? You’re not alone.

Awards shows in general have been drawing smaller audiences in recent years, with the Emmys hitting a new low this year. Why? There are so many reasons, including the fact that there are too many televised awards shows at this point, rendering all of them a little less special. There’s only so much Hollywood self-love we can take.

Also, the arts are extremely fragmented now, so that, with a few exceptions, we’re all watching different shows and movies. If you didn’t take out subscriptions for a few months of Hulu and Max in the past year or so, for example, you hadn’t seen most of the Emmy nominees in the drama and comedy categories. You’d likely be less inclined to tune in to watch the show, which aired Monday night on Fox. Many, many, many viewers are watching TV shows now, but different shows on different outlets.