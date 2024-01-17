A federal judge blocked $3.8 billion merger of Spirit and JetBlue. Here’s why that’s good news for consumers.

Both airlines say they disagree with the decision and are pursuing next steps.

Had it been approved, the merger would have created the country’s fifth-largest airline, behind American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. JetBlue has been struggling to gain a larger percentage of the travel market in the United States against its rivals.

In a solid blow to JetBlue’s planned merger with low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, a federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, blocking the $3.8 billion merger and stating, “The consumers that rely on Spirit’s unique, low-price model would likely be harmed.”

The acquisition of Spirit, which has a strong presence in the lucrative Florida market, particularly Orlando, would have been a boon for JetBlue and nearly doubled its fleet. But it would have left many of Spirit’s budget-conscious customers without an affordable travel option.

From the onset, the Spirit-JetBlue merger faced an uphill battle. JetBlue was already under scrutiny after it began a North East Alliance with America in 2021. A federal judge struck down the alliance last year, arguing that it hurt consumers. In his decision, US District Judge Leo Sorokin wrote that the alliance was “replacing full-throated competition with broad cooperation.” American has since filed an appeal.

However, the JetBlue-Spirit merger was far broader in scope than the American alliance and would have completely changed the domestic flying landscape and, as opponents argued, driven up fares. Spirit operates a no-frills, barebones model with prices to match. While JetBlue’s flights often cost less than those of its larger competitors (the airline often refers to itself as a “price disruptor”), Spirit’s flights are, on average, far cheaper than any other airline’s.

Spirit may not score well in consumer satisfaction surveys (it often ranks last among travelers). But the airline offers an option for those who otherwise could not afford travel. Its base fares work well for those who can travel incredibly light and aren’t looking for amenities, or even legroom. It’s easy to use Spirit as a punch line, but for many, its fleet of 202 Airbuses with its nonreclining seats and tiny tray tables is a necessity.

Consumer advocates came out cheering the decision.

“This is an enormous victory for travelers, workers, and local communities, and another huge win for antitrust enforcers at the DOJ,” William J. McGee, senior fellow for aviation and travel at the American Economic Liberties Project, said. ”For the first time in 40-plus years, a judge has flat-out blocked an airline merger to protect us all from an even more consolidated industry.”

The United States once had nine major airlines, but after a decade of multiple mergers, there are now four: American, Delta, Southwest, and United. Those four airlines control 80 percent of the market. A study commissioned by the Associated Press in 2015, as the decade of megamergers was ending, found that the cost of airline tickets was increasing faster than the inflation rate.

McGee said that airline mergers are seldom, if ever, beneficial for consumers.

In his 113-page ruling, Judge William Young wrote that Spirit has consistently created strong competition in markets it has entered. He noted that a merger between Spirit and JetBlue had the potential to shake up the current airline stronghold and perhaps lower prices. However, the union of the two airlines would have meant that many current Spirit customers would be unable to afford flights.

Advertisement

“Spirit is a small airline. But there are those who love it,” Young wrote. “To those dedicated customers of Spirit, this one’s for you.”

