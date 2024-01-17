I can’t help but compare his last relationship to ours

This relationship has been the best and healthiest I’ve ever had, but I can’t help but feel insecure that I’m not enough. When he was dating my friend, he would tell me about how he was trying so hard to please her—and she wasn’t interested enough for it to work.

Q. I started dating my boyfriend almost a year ago. Prior to dating me, he was casually dating my best friend. It was a messy love triangle where she ended up ghosting him. He started to pursue me after he realized how emotionally unavailable she was.

That makes me struggle with feeling wanted. I know he loves and cares for me. For example, I had an injury toward the beginning of our relationship, which resulted in me getting surgery. During my recovery, he was an excellent caregiver.

More than once lately I’ve expressed to him that I want to be asked out on more dates, and I want him to initiate hanging out/having sex, etc. He has told me that he’ll be more mindful in initiating, and I can see him trying. His work and personal schedule have been hectic lately, so I understand why going on regular dates and hanging out might slip his mind. And it’s not like we never go on dates or hang out; it’s more that I feel like I have to initiate them because I want to see him.

I guess my question is, how do I get over this insecurity of feeling unwanted? I know he’s trying his best, and I’m trying not to create issues that aren’t really there.

— Issues

A. You can’t compare the way he treated her to the effort he makes with you.

I mean, you can, technically, but where does it get you? What does it even tell you?

Sometimes, when we sense that a romantic partner is pulling away, we do a lot. We try to make the person stay. It can be exhausting.

Back in the day, when one guy was on the fence about me, I was my most winning self. I was making incredible plans and giving him every incentive to want to be around. Years later I would learn that healthy, loving relationships don’t make you feel like you’re competing in a talent show. They give you space to relax.

Of course your boyfriend should show you he respects your time and wants your company, but not at his own expense. He was struggling with her. Hopefully with you that’s not the case.

Push the memories of them aside and ask yourself how things are improving right now. If he’s fitting you into a busy schedule, that’s great. If you feel seen and cared for, that’s wonderful.

He got you through a difficult period, and you can do the same for him. Based on what you said in your letter about his work being hectic, you might be the better planner right now.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I don’t really see the problem here. He is comfortable and relaxed around you. He doesn’t have to work at making you like him—you DO like him. HIKERGALNH128

If you didn’t initiate getting together, how often would you be seeing him? This sounds more like a friends-with-benefits situation, to be honest. DANGLEPARTICIPLE