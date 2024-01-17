Member of Springfield’s Board of Police Commissioners resigns after son arrested on gun charges

Her resignation was first reported by MassLive.

Christy Torres has submitted her resignation from the board, effective Tuesday, city officials said in a statement . The city is seeking letters of interest from candidates to complete Torres’s term on the board, which ends April 1.

A member of Springfield’s Board of Police Commissioners has resigned, city officials said Wednesday, after her home was reportedly raided and her son arrested on gun charges.

Torres and a spokesperson for Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Springfield police deferred comment to Sarno’s office.

Torres’s son, Josiah Cheeseboro, 24, was arrested Tuesday at the family’s home. Torres was not implicated in any alleged crimes, MassLive reported.

Advertisement

Cheeseboro was charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, court records show.

Cheeseboro pleaded not guilty to all charges and was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court Jan 25, records show.

The Board of Police Commissioners provides disciplinary oversight for the Springfield Police Department and can conduct hearings and hand out discipline, including terminations, according to the city website.

Sarno appointed Torres to the board in July to serve out the remainder of the term of Norman Roldan, who resigned in June, officials said.

At the time, she served as chief executive and president of the Western Mass Tiny Home Initiative and as a compliance and operations manager at a construction company, according to the statement. Torres worked previously as a property manager for the Valley Opportunity Council and Home City Housing.

“Christy Torres is a person of high character and well respected in our community,” Sarno said in the statement. “She brings a unique perspective with her well-rounded background of work, education, and community involvement. Her life and career experience will complement our Board of Police Commissioners well, and I have the full confidence in her abilities to serve our community in this capacity as a member of our Board of Police Commissioners.”

Advertisement

Torres said she was looking forward to serving on the board and that she believed her “life experiences and educational and work background make me an excellent choice to serve my community.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.