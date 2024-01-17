About 22 percent of voters in N.H. have never voted there before, study finds

Around 22 percent of voters either came of voting age since the 2020 election, or moved to the state since then, researchers found.

CONCORD, N.H. – About a fifth of potential voters could be newcomers to New Hampshire’s presidential primary on Jan. 23, one factor that could make for an unpredictable outcome, according to a new brief from the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.

“Dwelling on the past could cloud our understanding of how the Granite State is evolving,” the researchers warn in the brief.

The brief notes that young people and newcomers have different political allegiances when compared to longtime residents. Almost 64 percent of young voters say they are left-leaning and identify as either liberal, progressive, or socialist. Migrant voters were more evenly split, with about 40 percent leaning to the right and about 40 percent leaning to the left. Only about 15 percent considered themselves moderate.

The brief was authored by UNH Demographer Kenneth Johnson, UNH Survey Center Director Andrew Smith, and Political Science Professor Dante Scala.

They found that New Hampshire has gained 245,000 potential new voters since 2020. About 6 percent of those new voters were too young to vote in 2020, while 16 percent were not living in the state but have since moved here.

