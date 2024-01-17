Judge weighs striking down parts of ‘banned concepts’ law in N.H.

But Federal Judge Paul J. Barbadoro disagreed, saying the law doesn’t clearly define what teachers are and are not allowed to do. “My concern all along has been about educators who have to confront this,” said Barbadoro.

Lawyers representing the state and Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut defended the law, saying it’s clear and doesn’t violate teachers’ first amendment rights.

CONCORD, N.H. – A federal judget is weighing whether to strike down parts of New Hampshire’s so-called “banned concepts” law, after hearing arguments that the law is too vague and has a chilling effect on teachers who could lose their licesnses if they teach certain topics.

Advertisement

The federal lawsuit was filed in December 2021, after New Hampshire lawmakers added language to the state budget prohibiting teaching students that some people are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive” based on age, sex, or race, among other things. It emerged as state and national debates over “critical race theory” were gaining momentum.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Barbadoro raised questions during Tuesday’s hearing about whether teaching about white privilege, structural racism, reparations, and affirmative action would be barred under the law or not.

“I’m concerned about the vagueness of the statute,” he continued, adding that both teachers’ credentials and livelihoods are on the line if they don’t respond to a student in the “right” way. Critics of the law say it could be arbitrarily applied.

“I think the statute provides sufficient guidance on this,” said Samuel Garland, an attorney representing the New Hampshire Attorney General, commissioners of the Department of Education and Department of Labor, and the executive director and chairperson of the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights.

School administrators and two New Hampshire teachers unions brought separate lawsuits arguing the law censors teachers, discouraging them from talking about race, gender, sexual orientation, and disability in the classroom. The separate suits have since been consolidated and were heard jointly on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Charles Moerdler, an attorney representing the American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire, said the law is confusing and leaves teachers in doubt about what they should be doing. And, he said, in depositions state officials did not specify what teachings were allowed under the law.

“Hundreds of teachers are trying to figure out what is covered, ‘Can I teach this book and how?’” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, which is representing the teacher union, National Education Association-NH, and two school administrators.

He said teachers have already changed how they teach as a result of the law, like pulling the book “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi and “This Book Is Antiracist” by Tiffany Jewell from their curricula.

Barbadoro said his decision will only focus on the constitutionality of the law and that he would leave policy decisions about what districts can and can’t teach to the Legislature.

He said after thinking about the case for a year, he has enough information and will make a decision soon.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.