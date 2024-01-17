Some Black churches are leaving Boston, citing changing neighborhoods, higher costs

ABINGTON — A pile of debris, broken tiles scattered about, electrical wires strewn all over the floor. These were the last remnants of what was once a Mastrangelo Family Catering function hall on the eastern edge of town. But something new is taking shape in this most unlikely setting: a church.

And not just any church but the Ebenezer Baptist Church, which is departing the historically Black South End where it has been a fixture for 152 years for an almost all-white suburb 22 miles to the south.

It is a seemingly startling relocation, but one that the Rev. Carl Thompson had no difficulty explaining as he walked around the church’s soon-to-be home. In this little town of 17,000, he believes, the Ebenezer can afford to fulfill his vision of what a congregation can be.

“Take a look around,” Thompson said on a recent Thursday morning. “We’ll have a brand new audiovisual system, a playground, a basketball court, a concession stand, a lounge for culinary arts.”

All of it, Thompson says, is his idea “to rebuild and rebrand the church.”

Three years ago, the Ebenezer congregation held its last service in Boston’s South End. Since then, church services have been scattered: at various function halls and schools, and broadcast to remote-worshippers on Zoom.

The Ebenezer is part of a larger migration. A Globe review identified about a dozen Black churches that have left Boston in recent years — or are considering it — for new chapels in nearby suburbs. Their reasons vary. Some cite the changing demographics of Boston’s neighborhoods, the cost of real estate, declining membership, even the lack of available parking. In the case of the Ebenezer, the new structure in Abington will better accommodate an aging congregation, and possibly attract new members. Abington is just four miles from Brockton, a city which is 40 percent Black.

The Rev. Tammy Thurman Brown was moved to tears as vocalists performed alongside a band during a recording of an Ebenezer Baptist Church service at the ABCD office in Mission Hill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Ramona Rogers, a member of the L. Whitmore Sr. Ushers Ministry folded her hands in prayer during Sunday Service at Concord Baptist Church. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) A church member prayed during the Sunday service at New Hope Baptist Church. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

It is difficult to determine precisely how many Boston churches have relocated. No city or state departments track such information. Even property tax data, which could help estimate the number, doesn’t show the full scope because many Black churches don’t own their buildings.

A Globe review of such data from the 2002 and 2022 tax years shows of roughly 160 apparently Black congregations that owned properties, more than a dozen have left Boston, or closed down entirely. About a dozen others moved to a different neighborhood in the city, and the status of 27 others could not be determined.

What is clear, though, community members say, is that as each church departs for cheaper and more expansive pastures, pieces of history and culture goes with them. These are faith communities that have driven social justice movements, fed the hungry and housed the poor, and served for decades as Black Boston’s heartbeat.

“We’re losing cultural, social, and financial capital,” said Jaronzie Harris, director of the Black Church Vitality Project, a partnership focusing on supporting the city’s Black churches. “We’re losing … memory of Black history in the city.”

Will Dickerson III, the city’s faith-based community liaison, said officials meet with religious leaders to address neighborhood concerns and to direct them to available resources, including funding through the Community Preservation Act. He also recognized, however, that “inflation is a universal problem in Boston that impacts all sectors of community life.”

Church members including Yvonne Jones (left) greeted each other amid tables full of toys that the ABCD office had collected for their toys for tots drive as the Ebenezer Baptist Church used the space to record their Sunday service in Mission Hill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Our religious community is strong and essential to the city’s sense of belonging,” Dickerson said. “I encourage faith leaders to continue to express their needs so we can work together to ensure that Black churches remain in Boston.”

The movement of the churches, in many ways, mirrors that of their Black congregants, subjected over generations to the push and pull of discrimination and segregation, forced to pack up and search for new opportunities. In the 1800s, for instance, most Black churches were concentrated in the West End and Beacon Hill, where many Black people, including enslaved people, lived. But over time, churches began to move to or be founded in the South End and Lower Roxbury, as rising rents and crumbling housing pushed the Black community south.

Certainly, this is the origin story of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at 157 West Springfield St., where formerly enslaved people settled in 1871 after the Civil War, and where their descendants remained for generations.

Today, history is repeating itself. The South End is becoming younger, less Black, and more expensive. New luxury developments are popping up, sometimes even replacing the historic Black churches that called the neighborhood home. Many of the Black businesses and restaurants have been displaced as well, by a gentrified array of yoga studios, a Whole Foods Market, high-end tapas bars, and vegan dessert shops. And as Black residents leave, the leaders of neighborhood’s historic churches are asking themselves how long they can — or should — remain.

The quandary presents itself not only in the South End, but in other mostly Black neighborhoods as well, and at smaller congregations that cater to Black immigrants. The Redeemed Christian Church of God-Cornerstone Miracle Center, a Nigerian congregation that began gathering in Roxbury in 2010, is now in Billerica. New Life United African Church, once near John Eliot Square, is in Randolph. Haitian immigrants formed The New Jerusalem Evangelical Baptist Church in 1979, and they gathered at a storefront near Codman Square for decades. In 2017, they relocated to a former synagogue in Randolph.

The current state of the inside of the former South End site of Ebenezer Baptist Church on West Springfield Street. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Costs, land, parking ... every church in Boston is now facing the same crisis,” Thompson said. “The prominent historical churches [that] are still in the city ... now, they may have to face those same type of decisions.”

For the Ebenezer, a beam that had fallen in the South End sanctuary — luckily, when no one was around — served as the tangible sign that it was time to move on.

The Ebenezer paid $1.6 million for its Abington property in 2022, a bargain compared to Boston prices and millions less than what the church had sold the historic South End building for.

Now, the future of the old Ebenezer building is also under construction.

A developer who bought the property for $4.7 million in 2022 is turning it into nine luxury condos, with parking, bike storage, and open space. Based on the history of condo developments in the neighborhood, the condos could sell for millions apiece.

At the former South End home of the 85-year-old New Hope Baptist Church, for instance, the six condos that replaced the congregation are worth upwards of $5.8 million, according to the real estate marketplace Zillow.

New Hope Baptist had been gathering since 1968 in the aged building that once housed the former Tremont Street Methodist Episcopal Church. But the Rev. Kenneth Simms said the church could no longer keep up with repairs. By the time he became pastor in 2012, the church was spending at least $250,000 a year to maintain the Gothic style, 161-year-old structure. So, in late 2012, New Hope sold its church to a private developer for $3.6 million, and closed on a $1.8 million Catholic church in Hyde Park two years later.

Ethel Sykes (right) embraced Sylvia Williams during the Sunday service at New Hope Baptist Church. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“We had to come to grips [with the fact that] we had outlived that neighborhood, and it was perhaps time for us to move on,” Simms said.

Now, what were once places of ministry are the gleaming preserve of those in the neighborhood who can afford to buy in. For those who cannot — people who have been priced out and whose churches followed not long after — what’s left is a longing for the past.

At Concord Baptist Church in Milton, an hour before a recent Sunday service, several older women chattered in the pews. They cackled at one another’s jokes, passed around strawberry bon-bons, and exchanged mailers.

They love to loiter for a bit here, but still miss the church’s old home in the South End.

Sammie Banks, an Alabama native who joined the church in 1965 when it was still at the corner of W Brookline Street and Warren Avenue, said the congregation would linger well after the final prayer, chatting over meals about whatever and whoever. There was no a rush; most of them lived a few minutes’ walk from the chapel, anyway.

But now, “we get up and go home,” she said.

Just over a decade ago, the church sold its site in the South End — a half mile away from the Ebenezer church — to a private developer for nearly $3.1 million. Today, the building houses nine luxury condos, replete with lancet windows and high cathedral ceilings. The most expensive unit is listed for $6.3 million. The listing price for a single garage parking space under the building is $325,000.

Following the trail of its congregants, the church moved into a former synagogue in Milton. The suburb is wealthy and mostly white, but it has a larger Black population than most suburbs and is closer to the neighborhoods where the church’s congregants resettled — Mattapan, Roslindale, and Hyde Park, and south of the city in Brockton, Randolph, and Stoughton.

Still, the Rev. Conley Hughes Jr. said the decision to move was difficult: Many of the churchgoers wanted to hold on to key life events that had taken place in their South End chapel — weddings, funerals, baptisms.

Senior Pastor Conley Hughes Jr. prayed over Micaiah Elow before baptizing him with the help of Deacon Andrew Watson at Concord Baptist Church. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“All of the rituals you have in life were done in that building,” Hughes said.

Marc Banks, who volunteers at the church as a children’s teacher, grew up in Concord Baptist.

He lives in Hyde Park now, and relishes the quicker drive to the Milton church. But it means giving up what the South End sanctuary had meant to him. When you lose a Black church, “you lose a part of the culture, a part of the history,” Banks said.

“Black churches just have a certain way of doing things,” he added.

That’s why some congregations find themselves at a crossroads, struggling to find a place here in Boston, but determined to stay.

Three years ago, the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church sold its building at 541 Massachusetts Ave. for $2.2 million, with a plan to find a new place in Boston. It is still looking.

“We want to continue being a blessing for the Boston area,” said the Rev. George Bullock Sr., the church’s pastor. “Because when you take away a spiritual foundation from an area, you’re leaving a void for something to fill it.”

These days, Mt. Calvary churchgoers who once studied the bible under the shady trees of Chester Park resort to singing God’s praises from a Zoom link. Only on rare occasions, such as at a recent Christmas banquet in Codman Square, can congregants gather in-person.

In Grove Hall, the 52-year-old Bethlehem Healing Temple is falling apart. In August, a hollow sidewalk leading to the church’s entryway collapsed, causing a woman to fall 10 feet and break her leg. Half of the property has been demolished, so that renovations can begin — costly fixes that the congregation is struggling to afford.

“You can’t squeeze the juice out of an apple that doesn’t have any,” said Bishop Joe Swilley, the church’s pastor for 23 years.

Still, Swilley said, he’s set on staying in Grove Hall, saying it is as crucial now as ever to serve as a pillar of support for residents in the neighborhood. The church is in talks with a developer to raze the old building and construct a new one with some affordable housing units, to fund the costs.

“We’re determined to stay and work with the neighborhood and help as many people as we possibly can,” Swilley said. “Why move?”

A deaconess adjusted the cloth covering the Communion table before the start of Sunday service at Concord Baptist Church. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.