Bloomberg to fund new partnership between BPS’ Kennedy Academy for Health Careers and Mass General Brigham

The revamped school will begin operating in 2024, according to the news release, and Mass General Brigham has committed to “providing job opportunities” for graduates of the new program. The investment, first reported by the New York Times , is the largest philanthropic gift BPS has ever received, according to a city spokesman.

The school, an in-district charter school within Boston Public Schools, is one of 10 schools and districts around the country that will be funded by the new $250 million initiative. The Kennedy Academy will receive an investment of $37.8 million, eventually doubling its enrollment to 800 students, according to city officials.

The Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers will be revamped to create a guaranteed path to jobs at Mass General Brigham thanks to a massive investment from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the foundation announced Wednesday.

The Kennedy Academy, located in Roxbury and Mission Hill, serves about 375 students, overwhelmingly Black and Latino and those with high needs, including low-income students, English learners, and students with disabilities. A lottery-based charter school, it has hundreds of students on its waitlist, according to state data.

The school has an existing partnership with Mass General Brigham, as well as with Northeastern University, where students have access to labs and libraries. Most Kennedy Academy students already take classes each year in the state-approved “Health Assisting” vocational program, which can lead to industry-recognized credentials for roles such as home health aide and personal care assistant.

Through the initiative, Mass General Brigham will help design a curriculum of specialized healthcare classes which will be taught in part by its employees, the foundation said. Upon graduation, students will be prepared to enter such jobs as a surgical technologist, radiology technician, or respiratory therapist, according to the release.

“Students will also engage in immersive work-based learning at the partner healthcare system,” the release said. “In ninth and tenth grades, students will participate in job-shadowing and practice their skills in simulation labs; starting in eleventh grade, students will have access to paid healthcare internships and professional mentoring, among other work-based learning experiences.”

For students who graduate straight into jobs at the hospital system, Mass General Brigham will subsidize the costs of ongoing education.

The new initiative is driven by need on both ends — the need to create opportunities for students from marginalized communities and the need for labor in the healthcare system.

“For too long, our education system has failed to prepare students for good jobs in high-growth industries,” said Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, in a statement. “By combining classroom learning with hands-on experience, these specialized healthcare high schools will prepare students for careers with opportunities for growth and advancement. America needs more healthcare workers, and we need a stronger, larger middle-class — and this is a way to help accomplish both goals.”

There are millions of open healthcare industry jobs, the news release notes, many of which do not require four-year degrees. Mass General alone has thousands of vacancies, the Times reported.

“As healthcare providers continue to face persistent labor challenges, it is crucial that we develop innovative partnerships to respond to the challenges of today and invest in the healthcare leaders of tomorrow,” said Dr. Anne Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham. “Moreover, our work to dismantle generational health inequities depends on our ability to recruit, retain and support a diverse, culturally competent and highly skilled workforce.”

The Bloomberg money will go to startup costs like personnel, classroom and lab renovations, developing specialized curriculums, and stipends for work-based learning. In some of the districts getting funding, the money will be used to found entirely new schools.

The Kennedy Academy partnership is one of a number of new partnerships between BPS and local institutions. In her state of the city address earlier this month, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new partnership between UMass Boston and BCLA-McCormack High School, the district’s first “university-assisted community hub school.”

“We are deeply grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies for their transformational support that will allow us to dramatically increase the impact of our proven partnership with the Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers and for our continued collaboration with Mayor Wu, the City of Boston and Boston Public Schools,” Klibanski said. “We are excited about the tremendous impact this expansion will have on our current and future workforce and the surrounding community.”

