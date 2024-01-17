Lost in a world of words: Key takeaways from Globe literacy investigation

Massachusetts has a reputation as an educational powerhouse, leading the nation in many indicators of academic performance.

But even here, there’s a reading crisis that policy makers have failed to adequately address: More than half of third-graders last year were not proficient readers — and the numbers were far worse for kids of color, low-income children, and students with disabilities, even in the state’s top-ranked schools, a four-part Globe investigation, “Lost in a world of words,” found.

Here are some key takeaways from the series: