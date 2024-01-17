Lost in a world of words: Key takeaways from Globe literacy investigation

Massachusetts has a reputation as an educational powerhouse, leading the nation in many indicators of academic performance.
But even here, there’s a reading crisis that policy makers have failed to adequately address: More than half of third-graders last year were not proficient readers — and the numbers were far worse for kids of color, low-income children, and students with disabilities, even in the state’s top-ranked schools, a four-part Globe investigation, “Lost in a world of words,” found.
Here are some key takeaways from the series:
- Fewer than half of public school third-graders in Massachusetts can read proficiently, and the most vulnerable kids are in serious trouble. The vast majority of Black and Latino children and kids with disabilities are being sent off to the fourth grade without adequate reading skills.
- Of 263 Massachusetts districts for which the Globe obtained data, almost half used a reading curriculum in kindergarten through third grade last year that the state classified as low quality.
- Many advocates are calling on Massachusetts to pass its own comprehensive literacy law to help schools improve faster. But teachers unions oppose state mandates on curriculum, and it’s not clear whether lawmakers, with their entrenched deference to local control, have the will to tackle the state’s reading problems.
Part 2: In Massachusetts’ richest towns, many top-ranked schools cling to outdated methods of teaching reading
- Wealthy communities are renowned for their top-notch schools. But a surprising proportion of children in elite districts — 35 percent — failed to meet expectations on last spring’s English Language Arts MCAS exam, according to a Globe analysis of test results for grades 3-8 in the 50 wealthiest communities in Massachusetts, ranked by median household income. Some of those students couldn’t sound out the words on the exam; others struggled to understand provided passages.
- These 50 richest communities have plentiful resources, but have not managed to close achievement gaps between students of different backgrounds. In fact, these elite districts had wider achievement gaps in some instances than in the rest of the state.
- More than half of low-income children in grades 3-8 in the 50 wealthiest communities did not meet the state’s bar for reading proficiency in 2017-19, compared with 26 percent of non-low-income kids. About 45 percent of Latino children in grades 3-8 and 60 percent of their Black classmates in these vaunted school districts fell short of the state’s proficiency benchmark in 2017-19, the Globe analysis found, compared with 28 percent of white students.
- Rich districts are more likely than the rest of the state to use reading curriculums deemed low quality by experts and the state, according to a Globe review of state data and a survey of school districts.
- Parents often find workarounds when their kids struggle — tutors in affluent communities reported high demand, even with rates of $75 to $120 per hour. Tutoring helps keep overall MCAS scores high and undercuts the urgency to change, parents say. And there are many low-income and middle-class families in wealthy towns who cannot afford tutors.
Part 3: ‘The system is rigged’: How Massachusetts school districts fail dyslexic students and their families
Massachusetts public schools fail students with dyslexia
- Experts say 5 to 20 percent of children have some form of dyslexia, which could mean up to 180,000 dyslexic students are enrolled in Massachusetts public schools right now. The state doesn’t know for sure because it doesn’t count them.
- While the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has some dyslexia initiatives — including voluntary guidelines for districts — critics say it has been extremely lax in its oversight of districts’ services for dyslexic students, so much so that Massachusetts is now subject to a broad federal inquiry into its special education practices.
- All this puts a huge burden on parents, forcing them to take on what can amount to full-time jobs as advocates for their children, pouring money and time into fights with school districts, and often hiring expensive outside help, including lawyers. Many parents with fewer resources are simply overwhelmed.
- Nearly 40 percent of students who took the 10th grade English Language Arts MCAS exam last spring did not meet the proficiency benchmark. Eleven percent, or about 8,000 young people, scored in the lowest category. The vast majority of these students — nearly 80 percent — are poor, according to state data.
- People can learn to read at any age, but teaching teens to read can be harder than teaching a young child, educators say, in part because the embarrassment they typically feel makes them reluctant to attempt. These students need high-quality assessments to pinpoint weak skills and intensive help from highly trained specialists, with either tutorials or classes of no more than three students. They also need understanding, engaging teachers, and books for beginning readers that don’t feel babyish. But high schools are often not well-equipped to meet these needs.
- But education policy makers in Massachusetts have not focused much on reading problems in middle- and high-school students, and their schools are often not prepared to help students who can’t read catch up.
What parents need to know about literacy:
- What reading curriculum did your district use last year? Look it up here.
- In states where lawmakers step up, reading scores rise
- Reading red flags: What parents need to know
- Suspect your child is dyslexic? Here’s what you can do.
- Five myths about dyslexia, debunked
- ‘Out with the old’: Boston Public Schools attempts to raise reading scores through overhauling instruction
Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren. Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.