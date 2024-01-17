Trump continues to dominate New Hampshire, leading Haley by 16 points, new Globe/Suffolk/NBC-10 poll shows

Trump, who urged supporters in Tuesday night in Atkinson, N.H., to help him “show big margins” on Jan. 23, garnered 50 percent in the survey, buoyed in part by registered Republicans (61 percent said they’re backing Trump) and voters who describe their politics as conservative (67 percent of whom said they’re voting Trump).

With less than a week to go before the nation’s first presidential primary, former president Donald Trump continues to dominate the field, maintaining a double-digit lead over former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trails in a distant third, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC-10 poll of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters.

Overall, Trump is strong across most demographic groups, drawing more support than his rivals among men, women, and voters young and old.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor who’s emerged as the most viable challenger to Trump in New Hampshire, drew 34 percent support. She performed better with independent voters, getting 44 percent compared to Trump with 38 percent with this group. So called undeclared voters, as they’re known in New Hampshire, can vote in either party’s primary. She also performed better than Trump with voters who consider themselves moderate, winning them over 56 percent to Trump’s 28 percent.

But she nonetheless is trailing Trump by 16 percentage points with just days to close a substantial gap.

“Haley’s had a tough week: underperforming in Iowa, trying to answer Trump’s attacks on her positions on Social Security and immigration, and the recent [Vivek] Ramaswamy endorsement of Trump helping him with younger GOP voters,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

“Still there is time to at least close the gap with undecided voters or even with some Trump voters, and pull Trump below 50,” he said.

Just 5 percent of the 500 likely voters surveyed said they planned to vote for DeSantis, the latest blow to a campaign once expected to pose a serious challenge to Trump. Three months ago, an October Globe poll showed DeSantis winning roughly 10 percent of likely GOP primary voters.

Most voters seem to have made up their minds: 87 percent said they were either “not at all likely” or “not very likely” to change their candidate choice ahead of Tuesday.

Wednesday’s poll, conducted by Suffolk’s Political Research Center on Monday and Tuesday, is the first of seven daily tracking surveys that will be released ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

The polls will reflect a two-day rolling average of 500 likely voters, with 250 interviews conducted by live callers surveying people on landlines and cell phones each day. Each poll will have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

