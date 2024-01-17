Bostonians concerned about slippery sidewalks after the storm, 311 logs indicate

“Someone fell here,” the entry reads . “Typical for the entire city, no one holds property owners responsible.”

One person flagged an “unshoveled sidewalk and icy walkway” Wednesday on the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, the 311 site says. Another person reported a dangerously icy sidewalk on Murdock Street in Brighton.

Some walkways in Boston are tough to navigate after Tuesday’s storm dropped a mix of snow and slush on the area, and residents were quick to let the city’s 311 hotline know about it.

A similar complaint was logged Wednesday for 95 Mount Ida Road in Dorchester.

“Please clear ice and snow from walking trail in Ronan park it’s extremely icey [sic] and dangerous for residents and pedestrians,” the entry says.

Things were also looking dicey Wednesday on Union Street in Brighton, someone reported.

“Lack of proper snow removal by numerous property owners,” the entry says. “No evidence of salting or sanding icy sidewalks.”

Taking a walk down Hooker Street in Allston Wednesday? Better tread cautiously.

“The sidewalk is a sheet of ice,” the entry read. “Can you have someone from the city come down and clear the ice. Thank you.”

Harvard Street in Mattapan had problems as well, according to a resident who flagged issues in the 500 block.

“Still has snow on the floor that has become ice which is slippery and may cause people to fall,” the entry says.

Indeed, the icy conditions have caused an increase in visits to at least one city hospital from people injured after a slip and fall.

A spokesperson for Boston Medical Center said Wednesday “there have been more patients than usual coming in for slipping on ice.” And at least one person in the North End was badly injured, according to a 311 report.

“Constituent states one of parents of after school pickup cracked their head,” the entry reads. “Constituent states the basketball court and walk way are very icy.”

The Boston area received about 3.5 inches of snow Tuesday while parts of northern Worcester County in central Massachusetts received more than 4 inches, with Ashburnham getting about 4.5 inches.

The Environmental Health and Safety Department at Iowa State University, located in another part of the country familiar with harsh winters, offers a number of safety tips for walking on ice.

“Wear shoes or boots that provide traction on snow and ice,” the department says on its website. “Footwear made of rubber and neoprene composite provide better traction than plastic and leather soles. Wear flat-soled shoes. Avoid shoes with heels.”

The site says products are available “with abrasive soles or cleats that provide special traction for walking on snow and ice, such as Yaktrax.”

Additional tips include taking short steps or shuffling for stability, bending slightly forward and walking flat-footed with your center of gravity positioned directly over your feet as much as possible, and keeping hands out of pockets, the site says.

And in the event of a fall, avoid “using outstretched arms to brace yourself,” the site says.

