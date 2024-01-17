In new TV interview, Palestinian student shot in Burlington, Vt., recounts attack: ‘I know that it is a hate crime’

“It’s odd because it happened in Burlington, Vt. It’s not odd because it happened, full stop,” Awartani said. “In the West Bank growing up, it’s just something that’s normal. Like, so many unarmed young men getting shot by the Israeli army, and they’re just left to bleed out.”

In an interview with NBC News , Hisham Awartani, who was among three friends shot on Nov. 25, said he felt the shooting was an act of hate emblematic of a larger issue — what he described as “the systematic dehumanization” of Palestinian people.

A Palestinian college student who was shot in Burlington, Vt., over Thanksgiving break recounted the circumstances of the attack in a new interview, expressing surprise not that the shooting occurred, but that it took place in the United States and not the West Bank, where he grew up.

“Therefore, when it happened to me, it was like, ‘Oh, this is where it happens. This is it,’” Awartani, a Brown University student, said from the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, where he’s being treated.

Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, all of whom are 20, are lifelong friends who had gathered in Burlington to spend the holiday with Awartani’s relatives when, prosecutors allege, Joseph J. Eaton stepped off the porch of his apartment and shot them. Eaton, 48, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and investigators are trying to determine whether the attack was a hate crime.

All three men believe they were shot because they are Palestinian, they told NBC, and believe it was a hate crime.

“I don’t think too much about if there’s going to be hate-crime charges,” Awartani said. “I just care that, like, justice is served. And to me, that is a part of it. But I know that it is a hate crime.”

In the interview, Awartani said that he and Ali Ahmad were both wearing keffiyehs, traditional Palestinian scarves, while walking down the street, both because it was cold outside and because they “felt as Palestinians, during this time period, it’s important for us to show our identity, and to show that we exist, and that we’re human.” They told police they were speaking in a mix of Arabic and English.

He recalled a man approaching them and pulling out a pistol.

“I just remember gunshots and falling down,” Awartani said, adding that he didn’t process that he’d been shot until he pulled out his phone and saw blood on it.

Awartani, who sat in a wheelchair during the interview, was shot in the spine and may never regain the use of his legs, his family previously told the Globe. Abdalhamid, a Haverford College student who was shot in the glute area, sat next to him during the interview. Ali Ahmad, who goes to Trinity College, was shot in the chest.

The three grew up together in the West Bank, and have been praised by relatives and former teachers for their intellect, resilience, and commitment to Palestinian causes.

The shooting occurred amid Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, injured tens of thousands, forced families to flee from their homes, and left hundreds of thousands without food, water, and medicine amid the constant threat of Israeli strikes. Israeli forces launched the attacks in retaliation after Hamas killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages captive in an attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

What happened to the three men that Saturday night in November, Awartani said, is “one drop in the ocean of what’s going on in Palestine.”

“What’s going on in Palestine, it’s still going on,” Awartani said. “And, like, that’s more on my mind right now, how there are still people — like, they’re starving to death. There are still people who are being maimed. There are still people who are — like, you know, don’t have access to clean water. There are still people who are, like, being shot at protests. So that, to me, is far more relevant than what happened to me.”

