Campaign events in N.H. called off for dropouts, snow, no-shows

The packed schedule Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign had advertised in New Hampshire this week included several events with free food and drinks.
But rather than wine and dine his own potential voters, the 38-year-old entrepreneur traveled to the Granite State on Tuesday to throw his support behind former president Donald Trump. Ramaswamy, who finished fourth in Iowa’s GOP caucuses on Monday, dropped out and endorsed the Republican front-runner, calling off the 20 planned appearances his team had announced.
One of the three “Free Speech & Free Drinks” events Ramaswamy had been slated to hold this weekend was at LaBelle Winery in Derry, where business owner Amy LaBelle took news of the cancellation in stride. She downplayed the campaign season’s financial impacts on her business and instead celebrated the role she has gotten to play in several electoral cycles, with a variety of candidates from both parties.
“As a business owner, I feel it’s part of my service to the community around me to allow political candidates to come to LaBelle Winery and share their views so the public can question, learn and reflect,” she said. “Our political process of democracy only works when citizens can get curious and involved.”
Ramaswamy’s departure from the race wasn’t the only reason a slew of previously announced events evaporated from the calendar on Tuesday. Ron DeSantis called off his planned appearance Tuesday evening at a town hall in Claremont due to wintry weather and slick roads, and Nikki Haley’s decision not to attend Thursday’s debate prompted ABC News and WMUR to cancel.
Even so, the top three finishers in Iowa — that’s Trump, DeSantis, and Haley — all made it to New Hampshire on Tuesday to begin making their closing arguments ahead of New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 primary, and all three have additional events on the horizon.
Here’s what’s on the agenda for today:
- Ron DeSantis will attend town halls hosted by the Never Back Down PAC in Jackson at 9 a.m. and in Hampton at 12:30 p.m.
- Author Marianne Williamson, a Democratic candidate, will speak at Teatotaller Cafe in Concord at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.
- Congressman Dean Phillips, a Democratic candidate, will hold a Q&A at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough at 5 p.m.
- Nikki Haley will be joined by Governor Chris Sununu for a rally at the Rochester American Legion at 7 p.m.
- Donald Trump will speak at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel in Portsmouth at 7 p.m.
