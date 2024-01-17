Campaign events in N.H. called off for dropouts, snow, no-shows

The packed schedule Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign had advertised in New Hampshire this week included several events with free food and drinks.

But rather than wine and dine his own potential voters, the 38-year-old entrepreneur traveled to the Granite State on Tuesday to throw his support behind former president Donald Trump. Ramaswamy, who finished fourth in Iowa’s GOP caucuses on Monday, dropped out and endorsed the Republican front-runner, calling off the 20 planned appearances his team had announced.

One of the three “Free Speech & Free Drinks” events Ramaswamy had been slated to hold this weekend was at LaBelle Winery in Derry, where business owner Amy LaBelle took news of the cancellation in stride. She downplayed the campaign season’s financial impacts on her business and instead celebrated the role she has gotten to play in several electoral cycles, with a variety of candidates from both parties.