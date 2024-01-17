Dale Venturini, leading voice of R.I. restaurant and tourism industries, to retire

Heather Singleton, the hospitality association’s current chief operating officer, will serve as the interim president and CEO while the association’s executive committee oversees a search process to appoint a new leader.

“Dale has devoted her life to shaping the Association into what it is today; her leadership and commitment is unparalleled, and, in many ways, her name is synonymous with Rhode Island’s hospitality industry,” said David Smiley, the chairman of the association’s board, in a statement to the Globe.

PROVIDENCE — Dale Venturini, the longtime president and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, announced Wednesday that she is retiring after 35 years.

Venturini was initially recruited to work for RIHA in 1988 by Ned Grace, the founder of the Capital Grille, late Twin Oaks owner Bill DeAngelus Jr., and the late Ted Fuller, who was then the owner of Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns. When she was appointed as president and CEO, she was tasked with expanding the the association’s reach, increase membership, and expand services.

In her role, she established the Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation and its Hospitality Training Academy, and boosted RIHA’s lobbying efforts on behalf of the industry.

During the coronavirus pandemic, as lockdowns and other issues forced businesses to change the way they operated in order to stay afloat, Venturini became a leading voice of Rhode Island’s restaurant and tourism industry. Under her leadership, the association provided financial relief for displaced employees, adapted new training methods, assisted businesses with applying for loans with the US Small Business Association, and advocated for public policy changes.

In the summer of 2021, mistreatment of waiters and hotel staff members was rampant as incidents of table-flipping and raised voices increased. It was coming at a time when staffing shortages led to delays, and other problems. Venturini launched a “Be Kind” campaign, which was the industry telling problematic customers to knock it off. The campaign has since been adopted by associations representing hotels, restaurants, and tourism industries across the United States.

David DePetrillo, the chairman of the R.I. Hospitality Education Foundation, said he has had a “front-row seat” of Venturini’s leadership and “ability to do what it takes to keep our industry strong, economically vital, and successful.”

Venturini previously served as the president of the International Society of Restaurant Executives and is a commissioner of the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority. She also serves on the boards of the Providence/ Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Newport Preservation Society.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.