Dean Kapsalis, convicted of running over Black man in ‘racially motivated’ road rage attack, to be sentenced Wednesday

In his decision, Deakin wrote that “the obvious tragedy of this case is how preventable it was.”

Kapsalis was originally scheduled to be sentenced last June for the January 2021 killing of 34-year old Henry Tapia. However, Kapsalis’s attorney requested the conviction be reduced to manslaughter, a motion Judge David A. Deakin denied earlier this month. The conviction carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 15 years.

WOBURN — Dean Kapsalis, the 56-year old convicted last May of second-degree murder for hitting a Black man with his car in what prosecutors have called “a racially motivated murder, ” is expected to be sentenced Wednesday morning in Middlesex Superior Court.

“The all-too-common phenomenon of road rage resulted, in this case, in the loss of one man’s life and the conviction of his killer for second-degree murder,” Deakin said. “Although it would not have been hard to imagine the jury reaching a different verdict, that does not mean that the verdict it reached was... inconsonant with justice.”

Kapsalis, who is white, and Tapia, who is Black, got into a heated argument on the afternoon of Jan. 19, 2021, court records show, after Tapia passed Kapsalis in his car while the two men were driving. According to court documents, both men got out of their cars on Belmont’s Upland Road and began yelling at each other. Tapia began by accosting Kapsalis for not using his turn signal, records show, but the argument quickly devolved into “an exchange of vulgarities.”

Audio captured on neighbors video cameras recorded Kapsalis calling Tapia a racial slur before striking and running over Tapia with his car as he drove away.

“Experts for both the Commonwealth and the defense opined that, despite the loud sound the engine made, Kapsalis drove away at a low speed,” Deakin wrote in his decision to uphold the murder conviction. ”The evidence established, however, that, after driving his pickup truck forward, Kapsalis never brought it to a stop before leaving the scene of the collision.”

Courtney Morton, Tapia’s girlfriend and the mother of his son, told the Globe that she has struggled not only with the death of her partner, but also with helping their child to grieve.

“My son can never touch his father, call his father, learn how to swing a bat from his father, learn how to bounce a ball from his father. [Kapsalis] ripped all my son’s privileges away,” she said in an interview at her home last September. Morton said their son, who was 3 years old when Tapia was killed, doesn’t remember his dad’s voice, and regularly watches videos of the two of them together to try and bring those memories back.

“He struggles mentally because of it,” she explained. “He wants to be with his dad, and so it can just be very hard.”

In impact statements shared with prosecutors, Tapia’s family and friends also described the painful aftermath. Miosotis Morel, Tapia’s mother, wrote that “Mr. Kapsalis’ decision to take the life of a human being without regard for the effects it may have on others is unimaginable and cruel.”

“Mr. Kapsalis not only took the life of my son he also took away a part of my life,” she said. “Our children are our flesh and blood. Their joy is our joy, their dream is our dream. Their pain is our pain, their death is our death.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.