McKee outlines ‘game plan’ for R.I., but ball will be in General Assembly’s court

The 1997 book — “ Wooden: A Lifetime of Observations and Reflections On and Off the Court ” — echoes the themes of teamwork that McKee, himself a former basketball coach, emphasized in his speech. He used the word “team” 31 times, saying “Tonight, I’m here to cheer on our home team and share our game plan for Rhode Island’s future.”

PROVIDENCE — Before delivering his State of the State speech Tuesday night, Governor Daniel J. McKee handed copies of a book about legendary college basketball coach John Wooden to House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi holds the book about college basketball coach John Wooden that Governor Daniel J. McKee presented to him before the State of the State speech on Tuesday. Edward Fitzpatrick

But once the governor proposes his budget Thursday, there is no guarantee the House and Senate will follow his playbook.

For example, in last year’s State of the State speech, McKee called for reducing the state’s 7 percent sales tax rate to 6.85 percent to save taxpayers about $35 million a year. But the Assembly rejected that idea, with Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, saying, “There were other priorities in my caucus. Unfortunately, it was a policy decision.”

In this year’s State of the State speech, one of the lines that drew the loudest applause was when McKee said, “This year, let’s finally pass an assault weapons ban in Rhode Island.”

But soon after the speech, Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, reiterated his opposition to a state ban on assault weapons. “That needs to happen on a national level,” he said. “You can’t have one state that has a ban and another state that doesn’t.”

In Tuesday’s speech, McKee outlined some big-ticket proposals, including a $100 million housing production bond, plus bond referendums for a University of Rhode Island life sciences school, a Rhode Island College cybersecurity program, and a State Archives and History Center.

But Ruggerio sounded skeptical about the housing bond, saying the state has already approved more than $300 million for housing. “Spend what you have and if you need more, come to see us afterward,” he said.

When this year’s legislative session began on Jan. 2, Shekarchi warned that, “This year, there are some very tough decisions ahead,” adding that “the influx of new federal pandemic relief is finished.”

But some of those proposals dovetail with Shekarchi’s emphasis on housing and life sciences. “I thought it was a good speech,” the House speaker said. “I thought he checked a lot of themes that are important to Rhode Islanders, important to members of the chamber.”

Shekarchi said McKee’s proposed bond items total about $300 million, but he said that matches the amount of state debt that is “coming off the books.” At this point in the year, budgeting is based on projections, he said.

“But I think it’s certainly within an affordable range,” Shekarchi said of the governor’s proposals.

After Tuesday night’s speech, Representative David Morales, a Providence Democrat, walked through the State House rotunda after, noting the governor hadn’t said a word about the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority — although some legislators say the agency needs $110 million to stay on track.

“There was no mention of RIPTA even though they are on the verge of a fiscal cliff as a result of the lack of state investments over the years,” he said, citing the potential for service cuts.

Morales also said he wished he’d heard McKee address staffing shortages in the Department of Human Services and the potential for layoffs of social workers and behavior specialists in Providence schools. And while McKee proposed a $100 million housing bond, Morales said, building new homes takes years and the state needs to address rental costs now.

“I did not hear a speech that reflects the reality of working Rhode Islanders across the state,” he said.

Flags for Rhode Island's 39 cities and towns flank the entrance to the House of Representatives chamber for Tuesday's State of the State speech. Edward Fitzpatrick

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore praised McKee for proposing a bond item for a State Archives and History Center. He said noted Rhode Islanders have been excited to get an up-close look at the Independent Man statue, which was removed last month from atop the State House for the second time in history because its base had split.

“Rhode Islanders are proud of their history and want the opportunity to see it up close,” Amore said. “A new Rhode Island State Archives and History Center would provide that opportunity — as well as opportunities for tourists from all over the country and the world to learn more about Rhode Island’s critical role in the founding of our nation, and its many achievements since.”

General Treasurer James A. Diossa thanked McKee for mentioning the Secure Choice Act, which would create a portable individual retirement savings program for Rhode Islanders working at businesses with as few as five employees. Administered by the state, the new program would give employees a chance to save for retirement through payroll deductions at no added cost to employers.

“Rhode Island is ranked near the bottom of the nation in private sector employees with retirement plans,” Diossa said. “This legislation will ensure that more Rhode Islanders can look forward to dignity and security in retirement after a lifetime of hard work.”

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has acknowledged he is considering running for governor in 2026 because of what he sees as state government’s failure to act with urgency on issues such as climate change and health care. And he cited those issues when asked for a response to McKee’s State of the State speech, which noted that the Revolution Wind offshore wind project is set to begin construction this year.

“Addressing climate change will take more than an investment in wind — much more,” Neronha said. “We are too far behind in our work to meet our Act on Climate goals,” he said, noting Massachusetts just issued its first climate report card.

In his speech, McKee said he plans to sign an executive order for a working group focused on improving the state’s healthcare systems. But Neronha said, “I don’t believe that our healthcare crisis can be squarely addressed through the resurrection of a 25-member commission” that is “nowhere nimble or fast enough to bring the change we need.”

McKee set a goal of increasing per capita income by $20,000 by the year 2030. And Neronha said that would help the imbalance in hospital reimbursements weighted too heavily toward public payers vs. private commercial payers.

Also, Neronha said he supports First Lady Susan McKee’s anti-litter campaign. “As someone who used to pick it up as a teenager when I worked for the town and loves the state’s natural beauty, I agree it’s a scourge,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.