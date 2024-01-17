What’s the best way to melt that ice coating your sidewalk? Here’s what you need to know.

So what’s the best way to deal with — and quickly melt away — the dangerous ice coating driveways and sidewalks? Does rock salt work best? What about brine? Here’s what you need to know.

Whether that means slipping and falling in your driveway or skidding out on the roads, the seasonal inconvenience — a result of freezing rain or, perhaps, snow that melts and refreezes in a slick sheet — can pose a serious safety hazard.

Live in New England long enough and you’ll experience the abject terror that icy sidewalks, steps, and roadways can induce.

The pros and cons of different salts used to melt or break up ice:

Rock salt: Rock salt works by breaking up ice, thereby preventing it from sticking to the pavement, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Compared to other materials, rock salt is “widely available, effective, and inexpensive,” according to MassDOT. One drawback is that it’s “corrosive and can harm the environment if over-applied,” the department says. It also doesn’t perform as well at very low temperatures.

Salt brine: Brine ― a mix of salt and water — prevents snow and ice from freezing to hard surfaces, according to MassDOT. It’s on the less expensive side, can easily be applied to roads, and it’s more environmentally friendly than solid salt, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. The problem is that you need to pretreat surfaces for brine to be most effective.

Magnesium chloride: Liquid magnesium chloride is particularly effective at preventing snow and ice from sticking to the roads, according to MassDOT. It works well in lower temperatures and is less harmful to the environment. Compared to some other solutions, however, magnesium chloride is on the higher end price-wise. The good news: magnesium chloride is safer for pets than some other types of ice melt, according to the ASPCA, though it can still cause stomach upset.

Calcium chloride: A “fast-acting ice melter,” calcium chloride is regarded as “one of the most efficient commercial deicers,” according to Standish Milling Company of Michigan. It can quickly remove ice from “driveways, roads, pavements, and similar concrete structures” and can melt snow at temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the company.

Table salt: In a pinch, table salt can be used to melt ice as it “contains the same properties as other salts,” according to Standish Milling. However, it isn’t particularly effective once temperatures dip below freezing, and it’s definitely not economical given how much salt you’d need to use.

But also, sand! Sand is “inexpensive and effective at increasing traction at lower temperatures,” according to MasDOT. However, it doesn’t melt snow and ice, and “loses ... its traction, rapidly.” Further, because it clogs drains, it must be removed and disposed of from roadsides.

How salt melts ice:

Here’s your science lesson for the day. According to the Salt Smart Collaborative, coordinated through the Conservation Foundation in Illinois, rock salt (or sodium chloride) “works by lowering the freezing point of water, causing ice to melt even when the temperature is below water’s normal freezing point.”

However, rock salt becomes far less effective below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. At lower temperatures, it’s best to use salt formulated for lower temperatures, such as those that contain magnesium chloride or calcium chloride, according to the collaborative.

When to salt or deice your driveway:

Standish Milling Company recommends that homeowners salt their driveway before heavy snowfall, “as it allows the salt brine solution to work its way into the existing layers of ice while preventing the newly accumulated snow from solidifying.”

But rain can wash away salt brine. So if rain is in the forecast, it may not be effective. That said, in extremely cold temperatures (those below 10 degrees Fahrenheit), the brine could freeze “and may not be prudent to apply,” according to the DCR. The department recommends that people shovel or plow a surface as clear as possible during a snowstorm “and then reapply the brine right after.”

In general, people are encouraged to not oversalt. More salt doesn’t make it more effective and it’s bad for the environment, according to the DCR.

How to make your own salt brine:

In two videos posted on the DCR’s Instagram, digital strategist Ryan Hutton gives a tutorial on how to make salt brine at home and demonstrates how it “can be just as effective — if not more so — than rock salt.”

The solution requires far less salt than one would use with rock salt, making it better for the environment and more cost-effective, Hutton says.

The ratio is 2.3 pounds of salt for one gallon of warm water. You’ll also need a cheap sprayer, available at any hardware store, to treat your driveway.

“Stir until the salt is fully dissolved. This can take a while,” Hutton said. “Once it’s all mixed, just pour it into your sprayer.”

Salt brine can be stored for up to three days before a storm.

“Just make sure there’s not going to be any rain or precipitation before the storm because that could wash it away,” Hutton says. “Remember — stir it up good.”

Step-by-step instructions from the DCR can also be found here.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.