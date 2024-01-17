In Lynn, an ice swimming prodigy emerges

She takes a seat in the 34-degree water, and if her breathing changes in any way you can’t see it. She settles in until the top of her bathing suit straps go below the water. Her hands go in. The timer is on. And now she’s ready for the one and only question, which is why?

LYNN – J.B. Lanza placed the meat cleaver on the ground and stepped between the ice sheets now floating atop the tub alongside her house. She’s got a system now, and that includes reminding herself when she gets out not to touch the aluminum siding or she’ll stick to it.

Advertisement

This has been the hardest one for the 39-year-old to answer the last couple years as she has rapidly established herself as a force in the world of cold-water tolerance. Last winter she swam her first ice mile. That’s a mile swim in water below 41 degrees, and ice milers describe the experience with variations of the word “traumatic.” To keep from breaking their teeth while shivering, some wear mouth guards.

Ice floated on the surface of the roughly 34 degree water as JB Lanza got into a tub to soak for over twenty minutes. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Her first ice mile took Lanza 36 minutes. She has never been a fast swimmer. But she was surprisingly OK during her swim. More than OK. By the next day, she said she wanted to do it again. Like right then. It was kind of a joke, but kind of not, and if her support crew had been available again she might have gone for it.

A few weeks later, she did just that, and became only the second documented person to swim an ice mile on back-to-back days.

After 2:00 in the tub: “That reset people talk about with cold water, I don’t seem to get that,” she says as she mentions for the first time that her hands are cold.

Advertisement

“The only explanation is that I think I’m good at it. I train for it, yes, but I’ve trained just as hard to run and bike and not gotten any better. For this, I think I have a natural ability,” she says.

She is not alone in this thinking. When Lanza, an accounts manager who works in scientific research and development, started swimming with South Boston’s legendary L Street Ice Swimmers in 2021, it was unmistakable. “She doesn’t get cold. I don’t know how else to say it,” said Polly Madding, who was one of the first to notice. “Looking at how long she could stay in, and how much she didn’t shiver, I remember thinking she could do an ice mile with very little training.”

Two thermometers reflected the temperature as JB Lanza trained in an ice bath on her porch. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

But she did train. Her current schedule includes ice baths 2-3 times a week, long pool swims, and ocean swims at least once a week. That includes several 2K swims (that’s more than a mile) in water approaching “ice” temperatures.

8:00: “It takes my face 100-plus yards to acclimate,” Lanza says. “That’s the hardest part. You’re trying to regulate your breathing when your body thinks you’re trying to panic. After that I’m fine.”

15:00: “Now I’ve hit it. I’m super warm. This happens around 8:00 minutes in when I’m swimming.” It’s one of the reasons she likes swimming more. Sitting, she says, is definitely harder.

17:00: Her jaw shows the first signs of trembling. Her words pick up the hint of a slur, akin to someone on their third beer. Maybe fourth.

Advertisement

Let’s talk about the Ice7s, which was why she flew to Africa on Jan. 13.

It will be her 20th country, Morocco. She got the travel bug from her parents. In her living room, she has a globe on which they outlined in yarn the route they took on their first trip around the world. The Ice7s combine these two stories, an ice mile on each continent.

21:00: “My hands just went from cold to warm again,” she reports.

23:00: “My hands are back to cold. I think I can push this to 25:00.”

JB Lanza headed back inside after training in an ice bath on her porch. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In Morocco, she will make her swim in a mountain lake, but temperatures have not been great, so she will spend the next week searching the country for water that is 41 degrees or colder, the cutoff to qualify as ice water under the rules of the International Ice Swimming Association. She worries she’ll have to go too high in altitude to find it, adding a huge layer to the act of swimming that long.

25:00: She gets out of the tub, remembers not to touch the aluminum siding, slides on a robe and slippers — moving slowly as she drags a cover over the tub. She is in no rush to get anywhere warm. It is not her style to hop in a hot shower immediately.

In her living room, as she slowly thawed for about 10 minutes, she felt a small wave of painful “afterdrop,” when the core temperature drops suddenly during the warming process. “I can hear it in my voice,” she said, as a high-frequency shiver ran through her.

Advertisement

But like everything else when it comes to the cold and J.B. Lanza, it passed quickly. Eventually, she said goodbye to a reporter to hop in the shower.

A few days later, after thinking more about his question of ‘why?,’ she sat down and wrote out a more thorough answer. Sure, it was still about being instinctively strong at something others instinctually flee from. But it was also because when she first started swimming with the L Street crew, she was blown away by the accomplishments of those around her, where everywhere she looked there were swimmers who had knocked off some of the most epic open-water swims around the world, especially swims in the cold.

“I was swimming alongside these world-class super humans,” she wrote. “I could only dream that maybe someday down the line someone would look me up and have the same reaction.”

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.