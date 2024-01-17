Healey to call for new money for education, climate tech in first State of the Commonwealth speech

This year, legislative leaders are already sizing up a $4 billion housing bill the first-term Democrat filed, as well as a newly announced proposal to dramatically expand child care options in more than two dozen cities statewide that she is expected to tuck into her upcoming budget plan.

Healey’s much-anticipated speech, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday , will help solidify her priorities three months after signing a sweeping $1 billion tax relief package, realizing perhaps her most enduring promise from the campaign trail.

As fiscal uncertainty looms over Beacon Hill, Governor Maura Healey is expected to use her first State of the Commonwealth address to urge her fellow Democrats to embrace new funding for a variety of areas, including child care, education, and the state’s climate technology sector.

Advertisement

The governor’s office said Healey on Wednesday will also call for “historic” funding for both K-12 education and transportation. In addition, she is slated to outline her economic development plans, which are expected to focus, in part, on helping make the state a hub for the climate tech industry.

Healey is expected to use her first economic development legislation to supercharge the quasi-public Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, following a blueprint that former governor Deval Patrick laid out 16 years ago in pledging $1 billion over a decade for the state’s life sciences sector.

The ability for her, and the Legislature, to realize all those initiatives could cut against a darkening financial picture.

Healey this month slashed $375 million from the state’s budget amid underperforming tax collections, and state officials are projecting taking in less tax revenue next fiscal year than they had planned for the current one.

Healey is also projecting that the state will spend nearly $1 billion both this fiscal year and next on a state emergency shelter system that has absorbed thousands of newly arrived immigrants. Her administration has told lawmakers she intends to file a proposal to dip into a state’s surplus account to help cover the mounting costs, though some legislative leaders are already fretting over pouring more money into the system.

Advertisement

Healey and lawmakers do have some financial options. The governor’s upcoming budget proposal, slated to be unveiled next week, will include ideas on how to spend $1.3 billion state officials expect to raise through the so-called millionaires tax, the new surtax on annual income over $1 million. The revenue is designed to support new spending for education and transportation, specifically.

Her plan to spur new housing also relies on borrowed money, not the state’s operating budget. A legislative committee is scheduled to take testimony Thursday on the bill.

Those developments will provide the nuts and bolts of a speech that often allows Massachusetts’ chief executive to celebrate past successes as well as frame the challenges that lay ahead for the state.

It will also provide a primetime display of fanfare for Healey, a history-making executive whose election in 2022 made her the first woman and openly gay person ever elected governor in the state’s history. Wednesday’s event will mark the first time in four years the state’s governor will deliver the address from the traditional perch in the House chamber, after COVID-19 disrupted plans for the last two annual speeches of Healey’s predecessor, Charlie Baker.

Advertisement

Healey has repeatedly called the state’s high housing prices and cost of living among the state’s most pressing problems.

Home prices have climbed to unforeseen heights, and a shortage of available housing stocks has boxed many out from the dream of home-ownership. Those escalating costs have helped drive tens of thousands from the state in recent years, and some still are calculating a move to lower-cost locales.

Healey’s second year in office could be defined by how much public transportation approves under her hand-picked leadership at the MBTA. The T has long been hampered by slow zones, safety lapses, or other problems, prompting officials to shut down subway stations or parts of the system for badly needed repairs, the cost of which has only grown.

She and other governors are also trying to juggle growing pressure to house migrant families, thousands of whom have arrived in Massachusetts over the last year. In response, Healey last year began limiting how many families the state’s emergency shelter system could house, forcing hundreds onto a newly created wait-list and her administration to create temporary overflow sites to accommodate those with nowhere else to go.

State officials said Tuesday in a new report that 3,545 families in the system were either migrants, refugees, or asylum seekers. There were 7,551 total families in the program as of Tuesday, and 542 others are currently on the state’s wait-list.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.